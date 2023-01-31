Read full article on original website
WNYT
Troy firefighter recovering after fall
A follow up now to a story we brought you as breaking news Saturday morning. A fire fighter is recovering this morning after being hurt while battling a fire in Troy. The fire broke out around 5:30 at a home on Second Avenue. Firefighters were able to rescue a woman...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7, at the intersection of Windcrest Road, at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Cheryl Lawson, 64, of Proctorsville, was traveling north on US Route 7, when Neil Zook, 27, of Whitehall, NY, was turning left onto Windcrest Road.
WCAX
POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bristol woman was arrested in connection to a stolen car out of Bristol, Vt. in South Burlington on Sunday morning. Another suspect remains on the run. The investigation began at the end of January, when police say a gold Lexus was reported stolen out...
WNYT
Troy firefighters battle house fire in subzero temperatures
We’re following breaking news out of Troy. Crews battled a fire in the bitter cold Saturday morning. The fire broke out 5:30 a.m. in a house on Second Avenue. Troy firefighters say there was a woman who was trapped and was helped to safety by the fire crews. We’re...
WNYT
An Albany apartment complex had to evacuate dozens of residents due to emergency repairs
Around 45 people who live at Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night due to emergency repairs. The apartment complex is Section 8 housing. Many of the people who live there are elderly and disabled. News Channel 13 spoke to Rick Lajoy. He is the Director of the Department...
WCSO: Phone scammer alleging to be local pastor
The Warren County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning people of the area of multiple phone scams occurring in the area. The sheriff's office says they've received two reports from separate scams in the past week.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal this afternoon. The crash took place on US Route at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, Julia Foppes, 57, of Pownal, failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of Stephen J. Martin, 34, of Pownal.
Police investigate shooting at Hillcrest Village Apartments
The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Washington County faces power outages in cold weather
NYSEG reports power outages in the areas of Granville, Hebron, Jackson and Salem for February 4. Washington County deputy director Tim Hardy explains they're in contact with NYSEG who are working to repair the outages.
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
Lake George fire chief who led Ethan Allen response dies
This week, Lake George Volunteer Fire Dept. is mourning one of its former leaders. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department announced the passing of former fire chief Bruce Kilburn, who spent three decades serving the Lake George community at both the fire department and Lake George Emergency Squad.
Rensselaer PD: Remains link to 2007 missing person
Rensselaer police received a missing person complaint for Frank Connell on April 24, 2007. Since then, authorities have searched and followed up on numerous leads in this case all with negative results until recently.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal
POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
firefighternation.com
Saratoga Springs (NY) Fire Chief Placed on Paid Leave; Accused of Working for Two Departments
The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y. Feb. 3—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a complaint that he is employed by two fire departments. “It could be for as little as four days,” said James Montagnino, the...
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for domestic assault in Putney
PUTNEY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Putney early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that occurred on Turner Trail at around 2:00 a.m. Police say that following an investigation, Anne-Marie Muscari, of Putney, was cited for...
Police make notable 6 DWI arrests in the Capital Region
Four of the suspects were involved in crashes.
iBerkshires.com
Bricks Falling from North Adams Mill Causes Sidewalk Closure
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The sidewalk is once again closed on the south side of Union Street along the historic Hoosac Mill because of falling bricks. The century-old mill had a catastrophic roof collapse more than a decade ago, caused by excessive snow load, and the interior had to be gutted and the walls fortified.
WNYT
Capital Region Spring Home Show at Albany Capital Center
The Capital Region Spring House Show is taking over the Albany Capital Center Sunday. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Several contractors will all be under one roof, allowing attendees the unique opportunity to compare prices and services offered before choosing who to hire. There will also...
WNYT
Homeless shelter won’t go into spot near school
We have new information on a proposed homeless shelter near a school in Saratoga Springs. It won’t be happening after all. Shelters of Saratoga says it won’t set up shop on Williams Street, near Spa Catholic. This comes after parents were concerned about having the shelter so close...
