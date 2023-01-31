ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Troy firefighter recovering after fall

A follow up now to a story we brought you as breaking news Saturday morning. A fire fighter is recovering this morning after being hurt while battling a fire in Troy. The fire broke out around 5:30 at a home on Second Avenue. Firefighters were able to rescue a woman...
TROY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7, at the intersection of Windcrest Road, at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Cheryl Lawson, 64, of Proctorsville, was traveling north on US Route 7, when Neil Zook, 27, of Whitehall, NY, was turning left onto Windcrest Road.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bristol woman was arrested in connection to a stolen car out of Bristol, Vt. in South Burlington on Sunday morning. Another suspect remains on the run. The investigation began at the end of January, when police say a gold Lexus was reported stolen out...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WNYT

Troy firefighters battle house fire in subzero temperatures

We’re following breaking news out of Troy. Crews battled a fire in the bitter cold Saturday morning. The fire broke out 5:30 a.m. in a house on Second Avenue. Troy firefighters say there was a woman who was trapped and was helped to safety by the fire crews. We’re...
TROY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal

POWNAL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal this afternoon. The crash took place on US Route at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, Julia Foppes, 57, of Pownal, failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of Stephen J. Martin, 34, of Pownal.
POWNAL, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
BRISTOL, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George fire chief who led Ethan Allen response dies

This week, Lake George Volunteer Fire Dept. is mourning one of its former leaders. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department announced the passing of former fire chief Bruce Kilburn, who spent three decades serving the Lake George community at both the fire department and Lake George Emergency Squad.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal

POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
POWNAL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for domestic assault in Putney

PUTNEY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Putney early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that occurred on Turner Trail at around 2:00 a.m. Police say that following an investigation, Anne-Marie Muscari, of Putney, was cited for...
PUTNEY, VT
iBerkshires.com

Bricks Falling from North Adams Mill Causes Sidewalk Closure

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The sidewalk is once again closed on the south side of Union Street along the historic Hoosac Mill because of falling bricks. The century-old mill had a catastrophic roof collapse more than a decade ago, caused by excessive snow load, and the interior had to be gutted and the walls fortified.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Capital Region Spring Home Show at Albany Capital Center

The Capital Region Spring House Show is taking over the Albany Capital Center Sunday. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Several contractors will all be under one roof, allowing attendees the unique opportunity to compare prices and services offered before choosing who to hire. There will also...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Homeless shelter won’t go into spot near school

We have new information on a proposed homeless shelter near a school in Saratoga Springs. It won’t be happening after all. Shelters of Saratoga says it won’t set up shop on Williams Street, near Spa Catholic. This comes after parents were concerned about having the shelter so close...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy