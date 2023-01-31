Read full article on original website
WNYT
Wanted Kingsbury woman taken into custody
A wanted woman from Kingsbury was arrested Thursday. Vanessa Graham, 40, allegedly attacked another woman in front of a child under the age of 17, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. She also knowingly failed to follow a court order for officials to collect evidence of the crime. Graham...
Vermont State Police arrest felon following drug investigation
According to police, the suspect has a history of convictions involving the possession and sale of cocaine and narcotics.
Police investigate shooting at Hillcrest Village Apartments
The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police: Impaired driver crashes into Milton home
After hitting the house, the driver exited the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot.
WNYT
Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants
An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
Police make notable 6 DWI arrests in the Capital Region
Four of the suspects were involved in crashes.
Watervliet police investigating report of shots fired
The Watervliet Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the area of the Michael J. Day Apartments.
WNYT
Skull in Rensselaer County identified as man missing since 2007
A skull found in 2017 near the Hudson River in Rensselaer County has been identified as a person who went missing in 2007. Investigators have been trying to figure out where Frank Connell, 47, was, but kept coming up empty-handed. He had last been seen in the area of Gibson’s Bar at Broadway and Harrison Avenue in Rensselaer.
WNYT
Man killed in Knox crash after Albany police chase
A man is dead after a crash in Albany County. It started early Wednesday morning when troopers saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, they said. It matched the description of a car involved in an earlier chase, and they tried to pull over the driver,...
Firefighters put out truck fire in Washington County
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Company responded to a truck fire in Hebron earlier on Thursday. No injuries were reported from the fire.
wellsvillesun.com
Sad news: NYS Police K9 Amber passes away unexpectedly
The five year-old was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose. It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the unexpected death of K9 Amber. K9 Amber passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 5. She joined the New York State Police on June 20, 2019, and was assigned to Trooper Mark A. Castiglione Jr., out of Troop T, SP Albany. K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002, when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.
WRGB
Former educator sentenced, guilty of recording co-workers in school bathroom
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Back on November 4th of 2022 Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
Rensselaer PD: Remains link to 2007 missing person
Rensselaer police received a missing person complaint for Frank Connell on April 24, 2007. Since then, authorities have searched and followed up on numerous leads in this case all with negative results until recently.
WNYT
Former Lake George Fire Chief Bruce Kilburn dies
The Lake George Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook the death of former Fire Chief Bruce Kilburn. Kilburn, 73, spent three decades serving the Lake George Community, at both the fire department and Lake George Emergency Squad. He notably led the response to the Ethan Allen boat crash in 2005...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal
POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
Two injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Fort Edward
A portion of County Route 42 was closed for approximately an hour and a half while crews cleared the scene.
Pittsfield police arrest alleged drug trafficker
Police executed a search warrant for the hotel room and found 93 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and two cell phones.
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
