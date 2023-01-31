Missoula Public Library hosting Lego Club for kids

MISSOULA - The Missoula Public Library opens its doors to the next generation of creators.

Kids have free reign to build whatever they can imagine — from towers to airplanes — at the Lego Club .

The club meets from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays in Lego Club in the Level Two Imaginarium.

We headed to the library and got to build alongside the kids and ask them what they like about playing with Legos.

The kids shared, “They’re cool!” and “They stick together!”

Not only is building with Legos a fun and engaging pastime, but it also teaches children to think outside the box and make their dream creations a reality.

It’s also an opportunity for children to build with others and maybe make some friends.

According to the US Centers for Disease Contro l (CDC), "Research shows that some OST (out of school time) programs can support student academic achievement and may play a role in reducing health disparities. Additionally, programs that follow evidence-based practices aimed at improving personal and social skills of youths are linked with positive social behaviors."

If you’re looking for something to take your kids to, the Lego Club is free of charge and is an awesome playtime outlet.

