Report: Alabama Turned Down by Washington OC Ryan Grubb

The Crimson Tide are looking to replace Bill O'Brien.

Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb interviewed with Alabama for the same position, but has decided to stay in Seattle, The Athletic ’s Christian Caple reports . Grubb is not expected to get any new money on his contract, per Caple.

Grubb is coming off his first season with Washington after spending five seasons with Fresno State. In 2022, the Huskies averaged 515.8 yards per game, second to Tennessee in the country, and 39.7 points per game, which was seventh in the country.

Alabama is looking for a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to take the Patriots’ offensive coordinator position earlier this month. O’Brien was with Alabama for two years, and helped lead the Crimson Tide to an SEC title and national championship appearance in 2021.

Over the past few years, head coach Saban has hired big names to be his offensive coordinator, but has consistently had to find replacements as those coaches take promotions elsewhere. Before O’Brien, Steve Sarkisian, Mike Locksley, Brian Daboll and Lane Kiffin are among the names to run the offense in Tuscaloosa in recent years.