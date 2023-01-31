Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Hartford Financial (HIG) Q4 Earnings Beat on P&C Earned Premiums
HIG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line advanced 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG improved 8.4% year over year to $4,007 million in the quarter under review. The top line...
Zacks.com
Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ENPH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.82%. Enphase Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.76%, on average. Factors to Note. Strong...
Zacks.com
Can Top-Line Growth Aid Clearfield's (CLFD) Q1 Earnings?
CLFD - Free Report) is scheduled to release fiscal-first quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 2, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company beat adjusted earnings by 42 cents. The specialist in fiber management for communication service providers is expected to report high year-over-year revenues. The upside is likely to be driven by innovation in fiber broadband deployment and customer-centric approach to reducing the complexity of deployment operations by limiting time and resources.
Zacks.com
Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Dividend Raised
HAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share of 72 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and well above the year-ago quarter profit of 36 cents (adjusted). The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions. Meanwhile, revenues of $5.6 billion were 30.5%...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Western Digital (WDC) & Kioxia Reportedly Pursue Merger Talks
WDC - Free Report) and Japan-based Kioxia are holding advanced talks for a probable merger, reported Bloomberg. However, there was no official comment on the matter from either of the parties. Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg added that the companies are mulling a possible dual-listing. As part of...
Zacks.com
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
Zacks.com
5 Dental Supplies Stocks to Buy Amid Recovering Prospects
The COVID-19 pandemic — an unprecedented biological crisis — altered the nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry bore the brunt of the closure of dental practices and lower patient visits due to the risk of exposure to the virus. However, the dental market has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of prior restrictions and mass vaccinations. Apart from this, rising dependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, teledentistry, and an increase in the number of patient visits are likely to help the industry thrive in the near term. Going by Market Research Future data available on GlobeNewswire, the global dental industry is expected to reach $60.37 billion by 2023, seeing a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.
Zacks.com
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy American International Group (AIG) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
LGI Homes (LGIH) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
LGI Homes (. LGIH - Free Report) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $124.75. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.1% gain over the past four weeks.
Zacks.com
Patterson-UTI's (PTEN) Q4 Earnings: Another Beat in the Cards?
PTEN - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 8. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 43 cents per share on revenues of $759.5 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the onshore contract driller’s performance in...
Zacks.com
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) This Year?
ARLP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and...
Zacks.com
Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
SIGI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.46 per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. The quarter witnessed average renewal pure price increases, solid retention, higher new business and exposure growth. Lower alternative investment income and escalating...
Zacks.com
World Wrestling (WWE) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
WWE - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Markedly, total revenues increased year over year due to higher revenue contributions from Media and Live Events, partially offset by lower revenues from the Consumer Products segment. The net income declined year over year.
Zacks.com
Bristol-Myers (BMY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
BMY - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The company’s shares have gained 14.3% in the past year against the industry's decline of 3.6%. Bristol-Myers beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4.66%....
Zacks.com
Does Nomad Foods (NOMD) Have the Potential to Rally 32.46% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
NOMD - Free Report) have gained 10.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $17.87, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $23.67 indicates a potential upside of 32.5%.
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) is a Trending Stock
CPRX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this specialty drug company have returned -16.1%, compared...
