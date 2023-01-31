ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

N.O.R.E Compares Symba To Nas, Praises Him For Calling Out Funk Flex

By Armon Sadler
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

N.O.R.E is a big fan of Symba and likened him to the legendary rapper Nas . Beyond the music, the Drink Champs host is also impressed with the 24-year-old’s willingness to stand up to a major voice in the culture: Funk Flex .

“The best artist — not West Coast, not East Coast — is my bro right here,” the “Nothin'” artist said in an Instagram video posted by Symba on Monday (Jan. 30). The two connected in Oakland , Calif. and N.O.R.E was impressed with his appearance on Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show. Symba addressed Flex’s vitriol toward the late Tupac over the years for allegedly lying about being set up by Diddy and The Notorious B.I.G in a fiery freestyle .

More from VIBE.com

In the freestyle, he raps “As a West Coast ni**a, ‘Pac gave all of us pride / That’s why when you said what you said we was surprised / How you wait 20-something years after he died / To come on this muthaf**ka and keep screaming, ‘He lied!'”

“That man came to New York and looked at Funk Flex in his eye and said, ‘You gon’ stop this sh*t!’ And Flex stopped it from right then and there, and I respected it,” N.O.R.E continued. The 45-year-old also revealed his affinity for the West Coast rapper has a lot to do with his own ties to the region.

“I’m a Yay Area ni**a, I just want y’all to know. The reason why I made the whole Melvin Flynt is Fillmore Street. I went to Fillmore Street and I thought I was a pimp, but I ain’t have sh*t. The bi**h chose me and I ain’t even wanna be chosen! I was like, ‘What the f**k?'”

He returned to offering Symba praise, comparing him to the Illmatic rapper. “I’m out here in Oakland, but it’s not because Oakland is one of my favorite places on the West Coast, it’s because you’re my favorite artist right now,” N.O.R.E said. “Nah, for real. You’re like Nas to me.”

The Atlantic Records artist shared his latest LP Results Take Time back in September 2022 in collaboration with DJ Drama . Roddy Ricch , Pusha T, 2 Chainz , and more appear on the project.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Ice Spice Earns First Billboard Hot 100 Entry With Lil TJay-Assisted “Gangsta Boo”

Ice Spice took 2022 by storm, and is making an even bigger splash in 2023. The 23-year-old earned her first Billboard Hot 100 chart entry with her new track “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil TJay. “Gangsta Boo” debuted at No. 82 on the latest Hot 100 chart and was the sole track on her debut EP Like..? to include a feature. This isn’t her first experience being on the charts, as “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “In Ha Mood” appeared on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. “Gangsta Boo” also made its way onto the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart....
Vibe

Quavo To Perform Gospel Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy Awards

Quavo is set to take the stage during the 65th annual Grammy Awards in honor of Takeoff. The performance is part of the In Memoriam segment paying tribute to those from the creative community who have died within the past year. The Only Built For Infinity Links rapper will be accompanied by the gospel music group Maverick City Music to perform “Without You” as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff. Both Quavo and Offset, who formed the Migos trio with Takeoff, have shared public tributes mourning their bandmate following his death. More from VIBE.comQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission...
LOUISIANA STATE
Vibe

Future Inks Tattoo Of Reggae Legend Bob Marley On His Inner Thigh

Future shared a video of him adding brand new ink to his already extensive collection of tattoos Tuesday (Jan. 31). The I Never Liked You rapper now dons a portrait of the late Reggae legend, Bob Marley, on his inner thigh. In the video, Pluto receives the permanent body art from celebrity tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, who precisely recreates the iconic photo of Marley lighting a spliff. Inked on the same leg that showcases a Dr. MLK tattoo, the “Wait For U” crooner hardly flinches as he takes a FaceTime call.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate Hip Hop...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake In Roc-A-Fella

Dame Dash recently revealed more details about what occurred after he and Jay-Z parted ways. According to the businessman, the Brooklyn rapper offered his label co-founder $1.5 million for his stake in Roc-A-Fella, a number Dash deemed “disrespectful.” “I was offered a certain amount of money for my interest in Roc-A-Fella Inc., which owns Reasonable Doubt,” the 51-year-old told VEUIT during a Jan. 23 interview. “They offered me like $1.5M – Jay-Z. And I was like, ‘That’s some disrespectful sh*t. So, I guess I gotta sell it someplace else.’”More from VIBE.comJay-Z And 'Reasonable Doubt' Photographer Reach Settlement In Lawsuit50 Cent Disagrees With...
NEW YORK STATE
Vibe

Is Lil Uzi Vert’s “I Just Wanna Rock” The New Philly Anthem Over Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares”?

DJ Drama has sounded off on Philadelphia’s city anthem, crowning Lil Uzi Vert as the new king over Meek Mill. TMZ spotted the Grammy award-winning producer at an airport, where they spoke with him about the upcoming Super Bowl LVII match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate Hip Hop 50 At 2023 GRAMMYsMeek Mill Disses San Francisco 49ers Fans Over 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up" BeatMeek Mill Granted Pardon By Pennsylvania Governor The paparazzi asked DJ Drama, 44, whether or not the Philly native had anything planned for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka

Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’

It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
Vibe

Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K

Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
Vibe

Jay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D’USSÉ Brand’s Next Chapter

Jay-Z and Bacardi have reached an agreement over the D’USSÉ brand amid public litigation. According to a press release, the joint announcement reveals the entities have renewed their partnership, with Bacardi aquiring a majority interest in the multi-billion-dollar brand. The Hip-Hop veteran will retain a significant ownership stake in the brand. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following ‘Snoop Loopz’ ControversyJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy AwardsDame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake In Roc-A-Fella Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history...
Vibe

Matt Barnes Sued For Battery By Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Altercation

Matt Barnes is facing a lawsuit following an altercation with his fiancée’s former husband, whom the ex-NBA star was captured spitting on in footage released on social media. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the 42-year-old is being sued by David Patterson for battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress suffered by the plaintiff. The alleged victim claims he was “wrongfully, maliciously, and violently assaulted, battered, threatened and injured” by Barnes during a verbal confrontation that turned physical, which occurred at the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22.More from VIBE.comT.I. And Tiny's...
Vibe

Jamie Foxx And His Daughter Anelise Jam Out In London: Watch

Talent seems to run in the family as Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Anelise, held an impressive jam session in London. On Sunday (Jan. 29), the Bishops hit Instagram with a sneak peek into Anelise’s skills, playing a rendition of the 1979 disco anthem “Good Times,” which was sampled for Sugar Hill Gang’s classic “Rapper’s Delight.”  The monochrome-shot video shows the father-daughter duo on the drums and the bass guitar, respectively, as they feed off each other’s energy. The acclaimed entertainer can be seen banging away at the drums before he nods to the videographer to focus on his child, skillfully...
Vibe

DJ Mustard To Pay Ex-Wife $18K A Month In Child Support

DJ Mustard has agreed to pay his former spouse approximately $18,342 per month beginning in February, Radar Online reports. After demanding $80,000 a month in child support, the estranged couple agreed on the noticeably lower figure and submitted it to the court on Tuesday (Jan. 31). More from VIBE.comMustard Addresses Ex-Wife's "Financially Starved" Claim After She Demands $80K/ MonthDJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Seeking $80K Per Month In Child SupportKanye West Ordered To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K Per Month In Child Support Mustard and ex-wife, Chanel Thierry, also agreed on joint custody for their three kids, Kiylan, Kauner, and Kody. However, it has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Lauren London Talks Filming ‘You People’ In L.A., Her Jewish Roots, And Motherhood

Following the premiere of the Netflix film You People starring Lauren London, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Eddie Murphy, London opened up about her Jewish heritage, filming in Los Angeles and motherhood in an interview with PEOPLE Everyday podcast. London stars as Amira Mohammed in the romantic-comedy centered around two cultures coming together for the sake of love. Jonah Hill plays London’s fiancé, who has a hard time being accepted into her Muslim family, as she has the same experience with his Jewish parents. What now makes the film seem even more personal, is that London has Jewish roots in real...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Al Sharpton Delivers Powerful Message To Cops Who Killed Tyre Nichols

Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Tyre Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and included a stern message to the police who took the man’s life. Yahoo! News reports that the 68-year-old civil rights activist performed a eulogy during the service and took the opportunity to condemn the five officers responsible for killing Nichols. More from VIBE.comNLE Choppa To Launch Charity For Tyre Nichols' FamilyCiara Responds To Jason Whitlock's "Irresponsible" Comments Against Black WomenMemphis Police To Release Footage Of Tyre Nichols Traffic Stop, Detailing Fatal Beating Sharpton labeled the act “offensive” to the Black men and women who marched for their rights...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Muni Long Releases “Horas Y Horas,” Spanish Version Of Viral Single “Hrs & Hrs”

Muni Long is still capitalizing off of her infectious ballad, “Hrs & Hrs,” as the viral hit has been transformed into a sultry Spanish tune as part of Long’s new Spotfiy Singles package. “Horas Y Horas,” revamped by Grammy-winning production duo The Avila Brothers, begins with the R&B phenom asking, “¿Pero te puedo cantar…en español?” This translates to the enchanting opener, “But can I sing to you…in Spanish?” More from VIBE.comZaytoven Sells Music Catalog To Ultra International Music PublishingAnita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of 'Songstress' TourGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List The...
Vibe

Queen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate Hip Hop 50 At 2023 GRAMMYs

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), it was announced that Questlove and The Roots will spearhead the Hip Hop 50 tribute set at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. Just days later, the stacked list of performers has been unveiled. Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort will all take the stage to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. More from VIBE.comLil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders VisitQuavo To Perform Gospel Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy AwardsTiffany...
Vibe

Jay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy Awards

Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys Award Show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn Corey Carter, 53, will grab the microphone and join DJ Khaled for a rendition of their triumphant number, “God Did.”  The eight-minute track—which has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance—is from Khaled’s 2021 album of the same name. The record also features verses from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayyy, with Hov taking up most of the song’s run-time. More from VIBE.comWith Lizzo, Always Expect The UnexpectedJay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D'USSÉ Brand's Next ChapterBeyoncé Adds...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

NLE Choppa To Launch Charity For Tyre Nichols’ Family

NLE Choppa is helping contribute to Tyre Nichols’ legacy with a new charity dedicated to helping his family. TMZ reports that NLE disclosed he would commit to skateboarding as Tyre wanted him to and spoke about attending the protest against the cops who unjustly killed the young man. “I still got the skateboard, the one I was using for the protest, and even the two days after the protest I skated each of those days so for sure it’s a hobby I picked up,” the Memphis native said. “Every time I skate, I’m gonna remember bro and always put on for him and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

T-Pain Joins New Artist NandoSTL In “Y.O.T.A.” Music Video

Nappy Boy Entertainment has introduced their newest artist NandoSTL with his debut single and music video “Y.O.T.A.,” featuring Young Cash and label boss T-Pain. “Y.O.T.A.,” which stands for “Year of The Ape,” serves as an “ode to Nando’s Gorilla personality.” “At home, I got a nickname called the gorilla, because of my stature and my demeanor,” the St. Louis rapper expressed in a press release. “And what happened was, in 2021, it was a really hard year for me. I was in between jobs for a second, I had a student loan in default, and I ended a long-term relationship.”More from...
Vibe

Vibe

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy