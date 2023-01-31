ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Breeze Airways launches ‘Get off the Couch’ promotion from Bradley International Airport. Here are the 11 routes.

By Kenneth R. Gosselin, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

Low-cost Breeze Airways Tuesday launched mid-winter, “Get off the couch” promotional fares to 11 nonstop destinations from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Breeze cited a poll by SWNS Digital that found that during the pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their “best friend.”

The one-way fares start at $39 for travel to Charleston, S.C., Norfolk, Va., Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Richmond, Va., Savannah. Ga., and Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.

One-way fares start at $54 for flights to Jacksonville, Fla.; $59 to Vero Beach, Fla.; $79 to Las Vegas and $99 to Phoenix.

The promotional fares must be purchased by Feb. 6 for flights between Feb. 3 and Feb. 28. There is a three-day advance purchase requirement.

There are other restrictions to consider: the low fares do not apply to travel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, around the President’s Day holiday.

In addition, the promotion does not apply to return flights to Bradley from Las Vegas and Vero Beach on Sunday or Mondays. The low fares also do not apply to travel from Sarasota-Bradenton on Saturdays.

Other restrictions and black-out dates also may apply, the airline said.

Fares include taxes and government fees.

Promotional fares can rise depending on seating and amenities that are desired. Depending on the seating, there can be fees for carry-on and checked bags.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com .

