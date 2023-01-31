ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Almost 70K ‘questionable’ Social Security numbers used for $5.4B in pandemic-related loans: watchdog

By Lauren Sforza
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnDGj_0kXZtBjH00

( The Hill ) — A pandemic watchdog group identified nearly 70,000 “questionable” Social Security numbers that were used to obtain $5.4 billion in pandemic-related federal loans.

The group, The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, issued the report on Monday that analyzed information from more than 33 million applications from the COVID-19 Emergency Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Program. The committee found that more than 221,000 Social Security numbers used on applications were “not issued” by the federal government, or did not match the applicants name or date of birth.

Never miss a story – Make KGET.com your homepage

Despite the risk of identity fraud, the federal government awarded nearly 70,000 of the 221,000 Social Security numbers flagged for potential identity fraud a loan or a grant. About 175,000 of the Social Security numbers that were flagged for potential identity fraud attempted to receive a loan or grant, but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

The group determined that the Social Security numbers may be potentially fraudulent by cross-referencing public data from the Social Security Administration. The watchdog said that both of these relief programs were more “susceptible” to fraud because of the “elevated urgency” to provide aid to applicants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The watchdog said that there need to be more information-sharing agreements across agencies to ensure there is adequate verification of Social Security numbers. It said that the loans and grants awarded to the flagged Social Security numbers could have been “questioned further” by the Small Business Administration, which also could have verified the numbers with the Social Security Administration.

Judge to hear from doctors before deciding on placement of injured oil well worker

However, the report said that implementing information-sharing agreements between the Social Security Administration and other agencies can be a “lengthy” process. During an emergency, like the COVID-19 pandemic, these agreements could cause delays in executing the program effectively, the report read.

“Having such information-sharing agreements in place before an emergency would ensure timely access to verification information and improve federal program integrity, protect taxpayer funds from improper payments and fraud, better ensure benefits are paid only to those who are truly eligible, and reduce the incidence of identity fraud in government programs, thereby helping protect victims of identity theft” the report stated.

The report said that both the COVID-19 Emergency Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Program “provided nearly $1.2 trillion in assistance to small businesses and their employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This report comes ahead of a House GOP hearing to investigate federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, titled “Federal Pandemic Spending: A Prescription for Waste, Fraud, and Abuse.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tulare sheriff reveals details of ‘merciless’ Goshen shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff revealed distressing details of how the Goshen victims were found dead in what was called a “methodical” and “merciless” shooting. “Eladio Parraz was killed first, he was shot in the torso and in the leg, Marcos Parraz we believe was shot second, he was shot in the […]
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

1 person dead in rollover crash on Alta Vista Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatality occurred on Alta Vista Drive on Saturday at 7:21 a.m. when a grey vehicle rolled over and crashed into a building, claiming the life of at least one of the occupants. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the vehicle carrying three individuals rammed into a house on 2200 Alta […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16. Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was […]
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “Killing County” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3. In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved. Police officials said the department […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police screen 600 vehicles in DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday night. More than 600 vehicles were screened by officers between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue. Of these vehicles, 11 drivers were detained forevaluation to determine their sobriety influence level. The BPD […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Adult male found dead after shooting on Baker Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adult male was found dying Saturday at 1:30 a.m. after a shooting in East Bakersfield According to a Bakersfield Police Department release, police officers responded to a shooting at 600 Baker St. and found the adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical aid was then sent to the victim’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for shooting in Oxnard

(KTLA) — A Bakersfield man has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Oxnard, officials with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.   The Oxnard shooting, according to authorities, occurred on August 28, 2021, along South M Street, near West Poplar Street.   Raymond Reyes was convicted of […]
OXNARD, CA
KGET

DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Jobs report gives Biden pre-State of the Union boost

A stronger-than-expected jobs report has put the wind at President Biden’s back ahead of his State of the Union address next week, and it could provide additional momentum as he prepares a reelection announcement in the coming weeks. Biden on Friday hailed new data from the Labor Department that showed the economy added 517,000 jobs […]
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy