Ticked off! @food companies

Turned on my TV and was immediately assaulted by that “Thanks Dan” commercial. Next up, that clown-faced chipmunk trying to sell cars. I can’t stand these people. I need to give up cable TV and start streaming my shows.

Thank you ticked off people! All of us agree the “got me” man with all the healthy looking robots he gets to say thank you has been a big influence in our auto insurance premium increases, yet he continues to bombard us with his obnoxious overplayed ads. Enough already!

To the Clermont resident ticked off at residents ignoring their neighborhood stop signs, maybe they cannot read.

This former sailor, who has heard/said it all, is really disgusted with the “what the buck” and “size matters” ads. The two guilty firms are what is wrong with today’s society, they have no filter for determining decency/indecency. Their marketing geniuses have totally missed the effective advertising mark.

I am ticked off at the City of Sanford. I went to two different downtown events last weekend and neither of them did the City of Sanford provide portable restrooms for the attendees. How is it the city is allowed not to provide restrooms for there events but I have to have one on my job sites for a lot less people than were at the events? Also, the establishments downtown would allow you to use there restroom if you bought a drink? I thought drinking and driving was illega? I’m confused?

So ticked off at neighbors of Ocoee Elementary School. Pick up after your pups.

I am disgusted by food companies that limit salt and/or sugar in the product and use it as an opportunity to raise the cost. Also, unless someone buys natural peanut butter most others are full of sugar. Many people use to consider it a healthy food to feed to kids.

The flip side

All my mom wanted for Christmas was her new two front teeth. Thank you to Dr. Jakubowski in Clermont, her dentist, who did such a great job. She looks even more fabulous.