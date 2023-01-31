ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSET

Goodview men heading to trial for 2022 murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Keenan Perdue, 20, and Ricky Perdue Jr., 29, both of Goodview, appeared before a Grand Jury in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday. Both are charged with second-degree murder after 38-year-old Omarkthyark English-Bey was fatally shot in the 1000-block of Dawn Place in Goodview last February.
GOODVIEW, VA
WSET

75-year-old Roanoke man missing

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is trying to find a missing older man to get him back home to his family. On Thursday RPD asked the public for help finding 75-year-old Michael Collins. Collins was last seen on January 28 at his house on Wlliamson Road NW....
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

1 man hospitalized in multivehicle accident on Route 460

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man has been hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Route 460 West Saturday evening. The crash occurred near University Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. One male victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the other driver is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

25-year-old man dead following officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Police Department, one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night. On Thursday, just before 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street for multiple reports of shots fired. LPD said an officer tried...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Suspect wanted after shots fired in South Boston neighborhood

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A search is underway on the Southside for a suspect who fired multiple shots in a South Boston neighborhood. According to the department, shots were fired in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, which is near the College Street area, around 1 a.m. in January.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

Danville Police asking for help identifying suspect in connection to thefts from cars

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to thefts from cars this week. Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Dept. through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville Police ask for help identifying person

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
DANVILLE, VA

