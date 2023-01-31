Read full article on original website
WSET
Goodview men heading to trial for 2022 murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Keenan Perdue, 20, and Ricky Perdue Jr., 29, both of Goodview, appeared before a Grand Jury in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday. Both are charged with second-degree murder after 38-year-old Omarkthyark English-Bey was fatally shot in the 1000-block of Dawn Place in Goodview last February.
WSET
Campbell County man arrested after 6 weeks for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — It took six weeks, but the Campbell County Sheriff's Office tracked down and arrested 27-year-old Jacob Fariss for breaking and entering in December 2022. In December the sheriff's office asked the public for help finding Fariss, and they thanked the community for the tips...
WSET
Former Amherst Sheriff claims serious injustice in 2019 murder, malicious wounding case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The former Amherst County Sheriff is publicly claiming that there's been a serious injustice in a 2019 murder case. This week, he voiced his frustration on his Facebook page about how the investigation was handled. In 2019, 92-year-old Doris Puleio was shot and killed in...
WSET
19-year-old pleads guilty to trying to kill Appomattox Co. High School student
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after an incident at Appomattox County High School in 2022. Olivia Hurt pleaded guilty on Thursday to the following charges:. Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Eluding police. Possession of a firearm on school property. Communicating threats...
WSET
Bedford County man charged with felony animal abuse will head to bench trial
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Michael Elliott of Bedford County appeared in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday on a felony charge for allegedly torturing a dog. He is charged with shooting and hanging a husky, Winter, on June 28, 2022. Winter later died following the incident. It was...
WSET
75-year-old Roanoke man missing
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is trying to find a missing older man to get him back home to his family. On Thursday RPD asked the public for help finding 75-year-old Michael Collins. Collins was last seen on January 28 at his house on Wlliamson Road NW....
WSET
Woman convicted of assault and battery of LPD officer; malicious stabbing charges dropped
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted a Lynchburg woman of Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer after an incident with a Lynchburg Police Department officer in 2020. The Commonwealth's Attorney said LPD responded to a report of a potential malicious wounding on February 4, 2020. After...
WSET
1 man hospitalized in multivehicle accident on Route 460
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man has been hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Route 460 West Saturday evening. The crash occurred near University Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. One male victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the other driver is...
WSET
25-year-old man dead following officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Police Department, one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night. On Thursday, just before 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street for multiple reports of shots fired. LPD said an officer tried...
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
WSET
Suspect wanted after shots fired in South Boston neighborhood
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A search is underway on the Southside for a suspect who fired multiple shots in a South Boston neighborhood. According to the department, shots were fired in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, which is near the College Street area, around 1 a.m. in January.
WSET
Covington man sentenced for actions, including destroying media equipment, on Jan. 6
COVINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A Covington man was sentenced Thursday for destroying media equipment and other illegal conduct during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The Office said his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of...
WSET
Danville Police asking for help identifying suspect in connection to thefts from cars
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to thefts from cars this week. Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Dept. through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.
WSET
Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office missing man from Afton/Waynesboro area has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from the area around Afton and Waynesboro. According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night by a family member.
WSET
Appomattox crews put out 2 separate car fires and respond to 1 accident at the same time
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department arrived to the scene of a car fire on Friday just when heavy flames were blazing towards the passenger area from the engine. That was at 5:40 p.m. on Log Cabin Road. Minutes later, the crews had to split to...
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Danville Police ask for help identifying person
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
