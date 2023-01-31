Read full article on original website
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
Celebrate Mardi Gras All Season Long at Palm&Pine
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Palm&Pine is hosting events all through the Carnival season. P&P is THE Spot Before or After Krewe du Vieux this Weekend!. Located on North Rampart, Palm&Pine is the ideal place to stop in for dinner or a cocktail before or after attending the Krewe du Vieux parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Stop in for TX BBQ Shrimp, Sticky Grilled Rib Tips and their newly released ’70s inspired cocktail, Simple Pleasures, an old fashioned variation served with a lollipop as a “throw” – the perfect way to kick off the parade season!
High school on north shore helps Zulu get ready for Mardi Gras
SLIDELL, La. — Carnival is a community effort that spans Lake Pontchartrain. At Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, Mardi Gras Day came early. “I’ve been working on this one for the whole month. So, this one is my masterpiece," Mallory Saladino said about her Dolly Parton inspired coconut.
New Orleans Must Face Truth or Consequences
Earlier this month, a headline in the local daily read, “New Orleans 2022 murder rate likely leads nation”. Well, that is an interesting spot for the word “likely”. We are not entirely sure when major daily newspapers started printing probabilities as hard news, but don’t worry. We have some facts for you:
Al Copeland liked his restaurants 'cold, dark and loud.' The next generation brings new ideas.
The fried chicken with biscuits and red beans at Copeland’s of New Orleans are each a bit different from Popeyes, but their recipes were set by the same hand and they aren’t changing anytime soon. The artichoke and spinach dip with fried bow tie pasta screams throwback dish but remains a top seller and isn’t going anywhere either.
Big Freedia Hotel in New Orleans Coming Soon
The Queen of Bounce is opening a hotel in the Big Easy and plans to roll out memberships with NFTs. Hotel Freedia will be located at 2114 Decatur Street, a two-story, 4,800-square-foot building in the historic Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans. According to Eater, the venue will also feature a 60-seat restaurant and music venue, but only five guest rooms.
Cochon Butcher Has You Covered for Carnival
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cochon Butcher offers Mardi Gras parade packages that feed 10 people. Chef de Cuisine Forrest Jackson has built the perfect parade party meal, including 20 pieces of fried chicken; a choice of one half-pan of jambalaya, coleslaw, or potato salad; a choice of ten sandwiches—turkey, ham, or pimento cheese; ten bags of potato chips; and one bottle of Butcher Hot Sauce. All food is served cold but can be reheated if desired. The ready-to-go meal is available for $220 and can be ordered online at cochonbutcher.com. Butcher Cane Daiquiris made with passionfruit, citrus, rum, and Aperol can be added for $45 half gallon and $85 for a whole gallon. A 48-hour pickup window is required for the parade package.
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Mardi Gras Miracle: King cake ice cream saves New Orleans man’s life
This former heroin addict has a lot to celebrate this Carnival Season, and what better way than with king cake ice cream?
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
Neutral Ground owners left “heart broken,” starts GoFundMe to find new location for coffee shop
Caroline Williams, known by most as Phant, broke down in tears last Thursday when she was greeted at the door by someone who mistook her for the realtor of the building where her beloved coffeeshop Neutral Ground is housed. Williams said they weren’t told when they had to go or...
Office Rules Left on New Orleans King Cake Goes Viral
A set of office rules on a King Cake in New Orleans has gone viral and many in the workplace can relate to them. During Mardi Gras season, King Cakes often show up in the office and too often someone will indulge and not follow the "rules". By now you...
Airlifted from Vietnam as a toddler, New Orleans filmmaker explores search for biological parents
Saran Bynum, an artist and filmmaker who lives in New Orleans, knew at an early age that she was adopted. But it was years before she set out to find her biological parents, a Black American man and Vietnamese woman. Now, Bynum has created a film, shot in New Orleans...
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?
My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch
No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
Superdome celebrates Beyoncé with 2nd line
To celebrate the news that superstar performer Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to New Orleans, the Superdome is holding a second line parade tonight.
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
