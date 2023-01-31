ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Z107.3

The ‘Hillbilly Weatherman’ Gives Maine R-Rated Winter Forecasts

When the sh#t hits the fan, the Hillbilly Weatherman comes to the rescue!. Well, here we all are, hunkered down into the depths of a Maine winter, which can be pretty brutal. Normally, we depend on our good buddy WABI-TV-5 meteorologist, Todd Simcox, or the wacky Frankie MacDonald, to inform us of any blockbuster storm headed our way, but one dude takes a raunchy, no holds barred, tell it like it is, attitude to telling us that we are about to get dumped on.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?

🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Down East

A Look Back on 150 Years of Maine Winter Wear

In 2023, we mark the 150th anniversary of the humble earmuff, invented by a Farmington teenager tired of the blustery Maine air nipping at his lobes. On the occasion of this sesquicentennial, a look back on Mainers’ long history of pioneering winter wear.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze

A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
Down East

Need We Say Nor?

Cathie Pelletier’s new book on the monumental storm known as the Blizzard of 1952 has everything you want from a nonfiction disaster narrative: eye-popping details about the February squall that clocked 70-mile-per-hour winds and left 20-foot snowdrifts in its wake; a cast of memorable characters in peril, including a pair of lobstermen at sea, a laboring mother stranded at home, a soldier trapped in his snow-submerged car, and one seriously plucky cat.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend

All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
MAINE STATE
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- February 2, 2023

Right up there in the “you can’t have it all” category is this weekends weather forecast. Ideal ice-making temperatures may be hamstrung by wind and lots of it. Hopefully the temps will override the billows making for more clear ice and less – white caps!. New...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

What a Multi-City Road Trip Has Made Me Think About Maine

I recently set off on an 8-day road trip around the midwest with my best friends on a converted school bus. If there’s one positive thing that came out of our weird years living through a pandemic is the ability to work remotely and I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to get work done on the road.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Who Else Misses These Retail Chains That No Longer Exist in Maine?

It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect about the "good ole days." Who doesn't like to reminisce about the fun and excitement of, well, being younger? There's nothing like sitting around with your lifelong friends discussing and debating about the past. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons....
MAINE STATE
