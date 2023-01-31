Read full article on original website
'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England
Other wild winter weather in the Northeast included sea smoke and steam devils.
The ‘Hillbilly Weatherman’ Gives Maine R-Rated Winter Forecasts
When the sh#t hits the fan, the Hillbilly Weatherman comes to the rescue!. Well, here we all are, hunkered down into the depths of a Maine winter, which can be pretty brutal. Normally, we depend on our good buddy WABI-TV-5 meteorologist, Todd Simcox, or the wacky Frankie MacDonald, to inform us of any blockbuster storm headed our way, but one dude takes a raunchy, no holds barred, tell it like it is, attitude to telling us that we are about to get dumped on.
How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?
🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
Down East
A Look Back on 150 Years of Maine Winter Wear
In 2023, we mark the 150th anniversary of the humble earmuff, invented by a Farmington teenager tired of the blustery Maine air nipping at his lobes. On the occasion of this sesquicentennial, a look back on Mainers’ long history of pioneering winter wear.
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
observer-me.com
Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze
A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?
Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times. During...
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
WPFO
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
Down East
Need We Say Nor?
Cathie Pelletier’s new book on the monumental storm known as the Blizzard of 1952 has everything you want from a nonfiction disaster narrative: eye-popping details about the February squall that clocked 70-mile-per-hour winds and left 20-foot snowdrifts in its wake; a cast of memorable characters in peril, including a pair of lobstermen at sea, a laboring mother stranded at home, a soldier trapped in his snow-submerged car, and one seriously plucky cat.
NECN
Parts of Northern Maine Are Under a Blizzard Warning. Here's Why
Blizzard warnings are in effect through 7 p.m. on Saturday for parts of northern Maine. With winds expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Aroostook county due to the potential for blowing snow. The National Weather Service warns that widespread...
WMTW
Maine ski resorts change operations as frigid temperatures continue to drop
PORTLAND, Maine — As dangerously cold temperatures sink in throughout Maine, many ski resorts in the area are changing how they will operate Friday and Saturday. Night skiing has been cancelled. The main base will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the main...
newscentermaine.com
Polar vortex arrives in New England, setting some new temperature records
MAINE, USA — You don't need to step outside the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4 to know it's going to bea brutally cold day here in Maine. Some of the latest details coming in are staggering. Here are the highlights:. "Steam devils," formed when arctic air below zero degrees...
Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend
All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- February 2, 2023
Right up there in the “you can’t have it all” category is this weekends weather forecast. Ideal ice-making temperatures may be hamstrung by wind and lots of it. Hopefully the temps will override the billows making for more clear ice and less – white caps!. New...
What a Multi-City Road Trip Has Made Me Think About Maine
I recently set off on an 8-day road trip around the midwest with my best friends on a converted school bus. If there’s one positive thing that came out of our weird years living through a pandemic is the ability to work remotely and I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to get work done on the road.
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maine Will Chill You to the Bone
You don't need a thermometer to let you know it's really cold if you can feel the freezing temps biting at you, telling you to get inside and stay warm. And don't even get me started on wind chill. But did you know that even with temperatures dipping well below...
Who Else Misses These Retail Chains That No Longer Exist in Maine?
It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect about the "good ole days." Who doesn't like to reminisce about the fun and excitement of, well, being younger? There's nothing like sitting around with your lifelong friends discussing and debating about the past. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons....
