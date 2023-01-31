Shane Smith And Cody Canada Team Up For “Pancho & Lefty” Cover At Mile 0 Fest

Let me tell you, Mile 0 Fest looks like a hell of a time…

This year’s line up was killer as always, featuring the likes of American Aquarium, Pat Green, Muscadine Bloodline, Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Morgan Wade, Shane Smith & The Saints, Cody Canada & The Departed, Jack Ingram, Kaitlin Butts, Mike & The Moonpies, and Jesse Daniel, proving yet again that it’s one of the premier country music events out there.

And from Key West, Florida? Forget about it…

We’ve seen a ton of cool videos come out of the 4-day festival, but perhaps none cooler than Shane Smith and Cody Canada teaming up for a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Pancho And Lefty,” which was made famous by Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard when they covered it for their 1983 album titled Pancho & Lefty.

Both the album and song went to Number One on the country music charts.

Well, the namesake of two of the best independent bands out there got on stage together and took their try at the all-time classic and, no surprise, absolutely crushed it.

Supported by some killer fiddle work, which has made Shane Smith & The Saints a fan favorite, you just know this was one of the best moments of the show.

Great job, boys.

The song was also recorded by Shane Smith & the Saints’ for their “LIVE From the Desert” concert series and album: