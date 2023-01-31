ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Shane Smith And Cody Canada Team Up For “Pancho & Lefty” Cover At Mile 0 Fest

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZonU_0kXZsgeD00

Let me tell you, Mile 0 Fest looks like a hell of a time…

This year’s line up was killer as always, featuring the likes of American Aquarium, Pat Green, Muscadine Bloodline, Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Morgan Wade, Shane Smith & The Saints, Cody Canada & The Departed, Jack Ingram, Kaitlin Butts, Mike & The Moonpies, and Jesse Daniel, proving yet again that it’s one of the premier country music events out there.

And from Key West, Florida? Forget about it…

We’ve seen a ton of cool videos come out of the 4-day festival, but perhaps none cooler than Shane Smith and Cody Canada teaming up for a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Pancho And Lefty,” which was made famous by Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard when they covered it for their 1983 album titled Pancho & Lefty.

Both the album and song went to Number One on the country music charts.

Well, the namesake of two of the best independent bands out there got on stage together and took their try at the all-time classic and, no surprise, absolutely crushed it.

Supported by some killer fiddle work, which has made Shane Smith & The Saints a fan favorite, you just know this was one of the best moments of the show.

Great job, boys.

The song was also recorded by Shane Smith & the Saints’ for their “LIVE From the Desert” concert series and album:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo

Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton To Join Stevie Wonder And Smokey Robinson For Special Performance At Grammy Awards

It’s safe to say country music will be very well-represented at the Grammy Awards this year. In addition to Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, and Kacey Musgraves taking the stage during the show, Chris Stapleton has been added to the lineup. According to Billboard, he’ll be joining two music legends in Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for a special performance, which I’m sure will be a highlight of the show: Get ready! 🎶 GRAMMY winner @ChrisStapleton is performing at the #GRAMMYs. […] The post Chris Stapleton To Join Stevie Wonder And Smokey Robinson For Special Performance At Grammy Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MAINE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Tyler Childers’ Bandmates Drop Surprise Country Album Under The Name ‘El Dorodo’

From “The Food Stamps” to “El Dorodo,” Tyler Childers’ bandmates are full of fun surprises. And lucky for us, we are reaping the benefits. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Burl (@theburlky) On Friday, the group of men in a band called “El Dorodo” released a ten-track album, Unincorporated. The new band features the likes of Food Stamps drummer, Rod Elkins, bassist, Craig Burletic, and guitar and pedal steel player, James Barker, in addition to Doug […] The post Tyler Childers’ Bandmates Drop Surprise Country Album Under The Name ‘El Dorodo’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Brad Paisley & Caylee Hammack Lay Down Killer “Whiskey Lullaby” Performance On The Grand Ole Opry

Man, no matter how many times you hear this one, it hits hard… Brad Paisley and Allison Krauss teamed up for the now iconic “Whiskey Lullaby” back in 2003 on Brad’s Mud On The Tires album. While it peaked at Number 3 on the Country Charts, it went on to win the CMA Song of the Year award and is now 2x Certified Platinum by RIAA. And to this day, it’s commonly regarded as one of the saddest country songs of all […] The post Brad Paisley & Caylee Hammack Lay Down Killer “Whiskey Lullaby” Performance On The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

The Top Country Music Releases – January 2023

When it comes to music, 2023 has been off to a scalding hot start. 2022 was a year for the record books with all of the great music that was released, and now that we’re a month into 2023, it seems as if artists don’t have any plans of taking their foot off the gas. And good news is, I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon. For anyone who says country music is dead, just start paying a […] The post The Top Country Music Releases – January 2023 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ARKANSAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000

I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Whiskey Riff

Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line”

Holy HELL. They just don’t make ’em like they did in the ’90s anymore, do they? I mean Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Reba, Ronnie Dunn, Travis Tritt, we’re talking about some of the premiere voices in country music. This morning, I saw a clip of Travis Tritt performing the iconic Johnny Cash hit “I Walk The Line” during a livestream from his house, but it immediately brought me back to some of those old Opry performances from back in the […] The post Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

The Day Music Died: Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper & Ritchie Valens Tragically Die In Plane Crash In 1959

This day is famously known as “the day music died.” On February 3rd, 1959, a Beechcraft Bonanza carrying rock and roll legend and pioneer, Buddy Holly, and several other artists, took flight from a small Iowa airport and flew into a blizzard, crashing about five miles from the airport and killing everyone on board. Among the others killed were Ritchie Valens, J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson, and the pilot, Roger Peterson. Buddy had chartered a plane that was supposed to take […] The post The Day Music Died: Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper & Ritchie Valens Tragically Die In Plane Crash In 1959 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IOWA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues”

Taking it back to the beginning. Much like the name Dale Earnhardt and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the racing world, when you think of country music, it’s hard not to immediately think Hank Williams, as well as his son, Hank Williams Jr. Of course ol’ Hank is iconic as anybody to every pick up a guitar and sing country music, but ol’ Bocephus was, and still is, quite the powerhouse himself. Throughout the ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s, […] The post Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Kacey Musgraves To Honor Loretta Lynn With Performance Of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” At Grammy Awards On Sunday

I already know this will be one of the best performances of the night. Kacey Musgraves is set to honor the late, great Loretta Lynn at the Grammy Awards this Sunday evening, CBS confirmed to CMT. She’ll sing Mrs. Loretta’s signature song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during in-memoriam portion of the show, and according to Kacey’s Instagram stories, it looks like she’ll potentially be playing Loretta’s guitar on stage, which will kick it all up another notch: And while, for the most […] The post Kacey Musgraves To Honor Loretta Lynn With Performance Of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” At Grammy Awards On Sunday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It”

It ain’t a secret that Merle Haggard was not only respected by those in the country music world, but across all genres of music. And a classic example of one music legend respecting The Hag’s work? No other than Rolling Stones co-founder and legendary guitar player, Keith Richards. He recently took to Instagram to recall the first time he ever met Haggard back in 2004. He remembers it like it was yesterday: “I turn around to my right, and there’s […] The post Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw Celebrates The Comeback Of Shania Twain With Cover of Her 1997 Hit, “You’re Still The One”

Even Tim McGraw is celebrating the comeback of Shania Twain. Shania, who has doubled down on her return to the country music scene with an upcoming World Tour and new music, just released her Queen Of Me album yesterday. And giving his own shoutout to the queen, Tim did an acoustic cover of Shania’s 1997 hit, “You’re Still The One.” He did a pretty swell job on the cover, which matches some of his older love songs in style. Fans […] The post Tim McGraw Celebrates The Comeback Of Shania Twain With Cover of Her 1997 Hit, “You’re Still The One” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs To Release “Love You Anyway” Next Friday

More new tunes from Luke Combs are coming soon. He just announced that he’ll be releasing “Love You Anyway” next Friday, the second single from his forthcoming fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old. The song is a co-write by Luke alongside Ray Fulcher, and Reid Isbell, and he actually put out a clip of it before, way back in 2020, and it finally found a home on this new project. It’s a simple country song about experiencing heartbreak and real love […] The post Luke Combs To Release “Love You Anyway” Next Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’

Make that 12 Grammy Awards for the living legend himself, Mr. Willie Nelson. The red headed stranger just took home the coveted Best Country Album award for his 2022, 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time. He beat out Miranda Lambert (Palomino), Luke Combs (Growin’ Up), Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville) and Maren Morris (Humble Quest), who were all nominated alongside him in the category. Announced by Shania Twain, Willie was not in attendance at the show, and she accepted on […] The post Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Grand Ole Opry Unveils First Redesigned Stage In Over 20 Years With Performances From Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys & More

One of country music’s biggest stars got a facelift this weekend (and no, I’m not talking about Dolly Parton). The Grand Ole Opry unveiled a new stage and redesigned set on Saturday night, showing off over $4 million in upgrades made to the legendary Opry house. The new stage marked the Opry’s first major set change in over 20 years, since the show’s 75th anniversary back in 2000. The newly-redesigned set includes an upgrade to the stage’s iconic barn, featuring […] The post Grand Ole Opry Unveils First Redesigned Stage In Over 20 Years With Performances From Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Charles Wesley Godwin Releases Phenomenal Cover Of Chris Knight’s “The Jealous Kind”

They don’t make ‘em like Charles Wesley Godwin too often these days. Godwin, who’s been on one hell of a heater ever since the end of 2021 release of his last album How the Mighty Fall, just can’t seem to miss. While he announced not too long ago that the next record is in the works and should be out by the end of the year, he took to Instagram earlier this week to let his fans know that we’d […] The post Charles Wesley Godwin Releases Phenomenal Cover Of Chris Knight’s “The Jealous Kind” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Whiskey Riff

Koe Wetzel’s At The Sonic Ranch Working With Pecos Hurley, Ben Burgess, Ernest & More… Could It Be For His Country Album?

Not gonna lie… if Koe Wetzel doesn’t come through with this full-blown country album, I’m gonna be a little bit disappointed. He’s mentioned several times now that he’s planning to put one out, and he recently even detailed his vision for it on Steve Rinella’s MeatEater podcast, saying he was planning to head back to the famous Sonic Ranch outside of El Paso, Texas, to start working on it after the holidays: “I’ve always wanted… people consider me a country artist, but our […] The post Koe Wetzel’s At The Sonic Ranch Working With Pecos Hurley, Ben Burgess, Ernest & More… Could It Be For His Country Album? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
EL PASO, TX
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

267K+
Followers
14K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy