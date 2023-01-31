ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear Abby 1/25/23: Woman wants a relationship with a happily married couple

DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman in my early 50s who has been through two divorces. This may make me sound like a bad person, but I’m really nice and quite conservative. I just make poor choices when it comes to men. A few years ago, I met a woman I have become good friends with. She’s happily married. She and her husband are empty nesters, like I am. We often socialize, and when we do there is definite chemistry between the three of us. I’ve recently heard of the concept of a “throuple,” which is consenting adults living together as any couple...
Dear Abby: The father of my son is not my husband, nobody knows the truth

DEAR ABBY: Thirty years ago, I had an affair with “Roger,” a married man. We worked together and fell in love. At the time, Roger was married with three children. My husband and I were separated, and I had one son. The 15-year age gap between us didn’t matter to me. I admired him. Roger was soft-spoken, intelligent and a gentleman. He was of Christian faith, so when he decided to divorce his wife, his partners held an intervention and bought out his equity in the company, which forced him to move out of state.  see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma...
A woman gives her child to her sister, but the sister leaves nothing to her in her will

Once there was a family that included four daughters. The youngest daughter was the first to marry. She got married very young and soon had several children. The second oldest child was not married but became the mother of two sons. She was a savvy businesswoman and her significant other was also a man of great wealth. Having all the financial support she possessed, her boys never lacked anything.
Dear Abby: My wife loves her former husband more than me

DEAR ABBY: Almost four years ago, I married a friend I had known since 1989. She was a widow, and we unexpectedly fell in love. The first three years, she spoke constantly about her late husband. I lovingly and quietly told her a few times that I didn’t think she’d like it if I mentioned my late wife and former women friends so often. It continued. I can’t stand hearing his name anymore. It makes me feel ranked way down in order of importance, after her four kids, her dead husband and herself. Over the last six months or so,...
Dear Abby: I have a crush on the perfect guy, but I can’t get over this flaw with his appearance

DEAR ABBY: There is a man I may be attracted to and have a lot in common with. The problem is that his teeth are crooked and yellow, and I can’t get past that. He’s quite a bit older than I am, so I’m not sure that we would get together even if he got his teeth fixed. But I won’t know unless something is done. I’m not someone who likes confrontation, so I’m having a hard time saying something. How do I deal with this problem? — FROWNING OVER HIS SMILE DEAR FROWNING: It would be appropriate to wait until...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

