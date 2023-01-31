Four Wolves selected to Preseason All-American Teams

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. — The 2023 Inside Lacrosse Division II Men’s Preseason All-Americans were announced Friday with four Wolves earning a selection ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Earning second-team honors, Midfielder Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) will look to build upon a fruitful sophomore season that saw him lead the Wolves with 46 goals, including a five-goal effort against Lees-McRae, and five games with four goals scored.

Defenseman Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) was honored with third-team All-American status. Travassos was acutely aware, gathering 48 ground balls a season ago in addition to a team-leading 29 caused turnovers.

Honorable mentions for Newberry include Attacker Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) and Midfielder Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada).

Reed’s 38 goals and 12 assists gave him the third most points for the Wolves in 2022, including seven hat-tricks. Reed also corralled 38 ground balls and caused nine turnovers. Bukta was also a key piece to the Wolves’ run to the postseason last year, as his 57 points – 39 goals and 18 assists – were the second most on the team, including eight hat-tricks.