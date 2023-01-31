ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Four Wolves selected to Preseason All-American Teams

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkj1A_0kXZsU0N00
Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. — The 2023 Inside Lacrosse Division II Men’s Preseason All-Americans were announced Friday with four Wolves earning a selection ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Earning second-team honors, Midfielder Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) will look to build upon a fruitful sophomore season that saw him lead the Wolves with 46 goals, including a five-goal effort against Lees-McRae, and five games with four goals scored.

Defenseman Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) was honored with third-team All-American status. Travassos was acutely aware, gathering 48 ground balls a season ago in addition to a team-leading 29 caused turnovers.

Honorable mentions for Newberry include Attacker Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) and Midfielder Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada).

Reed’s 38 goals and 12 assists gave him the third most points for the Wolves in 2022, including seven hat-tricks. Reed also corralled 38 ground balls and caused nine turnovers. Bukta was also a key piece to the Wolves’ run to the postseason last year, as his 57 points – 39 goals and 18 assists – were the second most on the team, including eight hat-tricks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golaurens.com

Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges

Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
CLINTON, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
turfmagazine.com

America In Bloom (AIB) Programs Transform Towns

Communities wanting to become more beautiful and vibrant are invited to enroll in the 2023 America in Bloom (AIB) programs, which focus on transforming towns and cities through beautification initiatives. AIB program participation empowers communities to become more beautiful by encouraging the use of colorful plants and trees, enjoying clean...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville patient talks about using popular weight loss drug

Celebrated for blazing a newfound trail, Clemson University gave Harvey Gantt a big thank you for his unflinching courage that came 60 years ago. Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to cell phone...
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Police Department welcomes new employees

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith. Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.
NEWBERRY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday. The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy