Southern Illinois is being forced to serve Chicago. With their ridiculous energy laws. I hope all of you who vote democrat enjoy the starvation, because farmland is being forcibly taken away from us, and I hope you enjoy cold nights and hot days as we will not have enough energy supplied. It’s all pert of the democrats plan to become elitist rulers in the socialist dictatorship they are wanting.
Keep voting for democrats. They will tax you to death, tell you what to eat, where to go, what temperature to set your thermostat, ration your energy usage, take your guns, monitor your life, and anything else their evil minds can come up with. Oh, and don’t forget abortion on demand upto and including birth. Evil and godless.
These Illinois Democrat politicians are destroying this State. They pass all of these laws that the people don’t want behind closed doors and in the middle of the night and are unconstitutional and everyone of them are going to court.
Comments / 12