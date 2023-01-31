ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford County, IL

Van Quick
5d ago

Southern Illinois is being forced to serve Chicago. With their ridiculous energy laws. I hope all of you who vote democrat enjoy the starvation, because farmland is being forcibly taken away from us, and I hope you enjoy cold nights and hot days as we will not have enough energy supplied. It’s all pert of the democrats plan to become elitist rulers in the socialist dictatorship they are wanting.

Jack Furgerson
5d ago

Keep voting for democrats. They will tax you to death, tell you what to eat, where to go, what temperature to set your thermostat, ration your energy usage, take your guns, monitor your life, and anything else their evil minds can come up with. Oh, and don’t forget abortion on demand upto and including birth. Evil and godless.

David Cornett
5d ago

These Illinois Democrat politicians are destroying this State. They pass all of these laws that the people don’t want behind closed doors and in the middle of the night and are unconstitutional and everyone of them are going to court.

wjol.com

State Farm Planning To Make Cuts

State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request

Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Rivian cutting jobs; unclaimed property online auction

Rivian cutting jobs Rivian Automotive has announced it is cutting 6% of its workforce, or about 840 jobs. The electric truck and SUV maker currently employs about 14,000 workers. Company officials said in an email that teams across the company would be impacted, but the reductions would not affect manufacturing jobs. The company recently added a second shift at its plant in Normal. The layoffs come after Tesla and Ford...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Am I paying too much in taxes in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a study from 2022, Illinois’ state and local taxes have risen from 11.2% in 2019 to 12.9% in 2022. Illinois’s tax burden now ranks the 7th highest in the U.S. Only New York, Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont, California, and New Jersey pay more. Most recent research finds that Illinois’ property […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois leads states in utility shutoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year. The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022. ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Governor reminds taxpayers to take advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit

CHICAGO- With thousands of residents failing to take advantage of savings offered by the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and state Earned Income Credit each tax season, Governor Pritzker is reminding qualifying taxpayers to claim these valuable benefits. To be eligible, taxpayers must have received “earned income” in 2022, meet certain income and residency qualifications, and file a tax return even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. The Internal Revenue Service recommends that all workers who earned $59,187 or less last year, learn about EITC eligibility. Taxpayers eligible for the federal EITC also automatically qualify for the Illinois EIC, which is a refundable tax credit worth up to 18 percent of their federal claim.
ILLINOIS STATE
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE

