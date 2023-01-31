ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSJ: China research institute buying semiconductors made in US

According to an exclusive report from The Wall Street Journal, a research institute in China has bought American-made semiconductors at least a dozen times since 2020. The advanced computer chips came from companies such as Intel and Nvidia. The Journal review of research papers published by the state-run China Academy...
JTC appoints Dean Blackburn as head of institutional client services

JTC appoints Dean Blackburn as head of institutional client services. JTC has appointed Dean Blackburn as group head of its institutional client services (ICS) division. Blackburn has served in the role on an interim basis since October. Blackburn will lead the division which provides a range of fund and corporate...
Qomply launches transaction reporting service

Qomply has launched QomplyDirect, an integrated, full-service solution that allows companies to send transaction reports directly to the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Five financial firms have contributed to the project’s development. The end-to-end submission process is managed through the platform, removing the need to engage several service providers or...
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund

Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund. Norway-based DNB Asset Management (DNB) has selected Pictet Asset Services (Pictet) to provide custody and fund administration services for its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund. The umbrella fund is a UCITS SICAV and is composed of 17 sub-funds which manage €3...
Deutsche Bank CEO won't rule out job cuts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBKGn) CEO Christian Sewing on Thursday refused to rule out job cuts as the bank strives to lower costs, in a sign of the uncertainty facing the global financial industry as economic growth slows. Sewing, who heads Germany's top lender that reaches from New York...
UK only major economy to contract in 2023, warns IMF

Britain will be the only major economy to plunge into recession this year, performing worse even than sanction-hit Russia, as the cost-of-living crisis knocks UK households hard, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.The IMF predicts that the UK economy will contract by 0.6% in 2023 against the 0.3% growth it pencilled in last October in yet another major downgrade by the fund.In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF upped its growth outlook for the global economy, but cautioned that Britain looks set to suffer more than most from soaring inflation and higher interest rates.The grim outlook for...
Fund Management Giant State Street Increases Stake in Silvergate to 9.3%

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. State Street disclosed a 9.3% stake in troubled crypto lender Silvergate Capital (SI) as of Dec. 31, according to afiling Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The asset manager was reported earlier...
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week

Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
Standish launches depositary services in Luxembourg

Standish launches depositary services in Luxembourg. Standish Management, provider of fund administration services to alternative capital funds, has launched depositary services through its Luxembourg subsidiary Standish Management (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l. Standish made its depositary services operational after receiving authorisation from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), which oversees Luxembourg’s...
Watch live: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB on Thursday confirmed...
Berkshire Hathaway VC: US Should Emulate China’s Crypto Ban

Charlie Munger opines that the United States should ban cryptocurrencies following regulatory insufficiency. Wall Street Journal commenters express agreement and aversion to Munger’s opinion piece. The newest opinion piece continues a chain of crypto-skepticism from Munger. On February 1st, 2023, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) vice chairman, Charlie Munger, published an...
HSBC seeking new product director to steer tokenization efforts

HSBC announced Jan. 30 that it is looking to hire a product director to spearhead its new “tokenization efforts.”. According to the job posting, the new role will be responsible for envisioning and executing HSBC’s tokenization strategy, as well as navigating the regulatory environment. The move is a...
Bitcoin Is the Ultimate Insurance Policy: Cathie Wood

Bitcoin is the greatest form of defense against wealth confiscation and an insurance policy for the developing world, according to ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood. The investor—a longtime bull for the crypto industry—stands by her $1 million Bitcoin price target, believing the asset presents opportunities for wealth preservation to the rich and poor alike.

