Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's Niece Says This Republican Representative Is 'Actually Speaker Of The House,' Not Kevin McCarthy
Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) may have won the vote to become House Speaker, but according to Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, he may not wield the real power. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) is in control of the House, the political commentator and psychologist said on one of her recent “The Mary Trump Show” podcasts, titled the “House of Horrors.” "She's actually Speaker of the House, let's be real," Mary said, adding that in two years, Greene has made herself the most powerful person in the House of Representatives.
Chris Hayes: Here's When Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Let The Truth Slip’ About George Santos
Greene's explanation revealed "what really motivated" serial liar Santos to step down from House committees, the MSNBC anchor said.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
Ex-RNC chief brutally fact-checks MTG — and offers blunt advice: "Stop with the stupid"
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has a blistering response to Rep. Marjorie...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Her Amendment Fails Spectacularly
Greene's amendment failed by one of the most lopsided votes you'll ever see as Democrats and Republicans alike rejected it en masse.
Jeffries names Omar to Foreign Affairs Committee, setting up floor clash
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) named Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday, despite House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) vow to block her from sitting on the panel over past antisemitic comments.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech
The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”
Popculture
CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange
CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees
Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
dallasexpress.com
More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign
More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
msn.com
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
After three small batches of classified documents were found across President Biden's private office and his home, his approval rating reportedly didn't take any kind of hit. So, Jimmy Fallon suspects the president will reveal one more set of documents, this time totaling much higher. According to a report by...
Seth Meyers Names The 1 Job Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Actually Be Doing
The "Late Night" said it "does not seem like a great idea" that the outlandish Georgia lawmaker is on the Homeland Security Committee.
msn.com
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
No Congress has ever tried to expunge a presidential impeachment before. It's not exactly clear if it can.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
127K+
Post
1115M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3