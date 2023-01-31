The team is waiting on the medals it won at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, as a doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is being sorted out U.S. Figure Skating is still waiting on the medals it won in the team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. As the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) continues to sort out a case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the investigative process regarding her alleged usage of a banned substance has left the U.S. team in...

2 DAYS AGO