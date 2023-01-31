Read full article on original website
Lue Geddis
4d ago
Yesssss....I remember Debbie. She tore up the floor. Congratulations following in memorable footsteps 😉
22
COsborn
3d ago
I watched her skate. She was great. So much improvement since last season, she definitely on her way. go Girl!
7
dorable59
3d ago
grade her on her talent not the color of her skin. beautiful, talented young girl who earned that medal.
6
