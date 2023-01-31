ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

delaware.gov

DNREC, DDA Celebrate World Wetlands Day with Agreement to Manage, Protect Delaware’s Unique Wetland Communities

DNREC and the Department of Agriculture celebrated World Wetlands Day by signing a cooperative agreement to manage and protect unique wetland communities that occur on state-owned forest, park and wildlife lands, such as depicted above at Blackbird State Forest. /DNREC photo. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control...
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days. Visit Governor Carney’s website to view the Public Health Emergency extension. Keep up to date by receiving a daily digest email, around noon, of current news release posts from state agencies on news.delaware.gov. Here you can...
DELAWARE STATE

