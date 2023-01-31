ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How UCF is addressing the nurse shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. has been facing a nurse shortage for years, but the problem only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida alone is projected to have a shortage of 59,100 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses by 2035, according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association.
Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
Turning colder for the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine will return for parts of Saturday, helping to warm Central Florida into the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be gusty at times, however, with the wind on the order of 20-25 mph. [TRENDING: Orlando performance venue faces losing liquor license after Christmas drag...
Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.
Top 10: Florida dominates list of deadliest US beaches

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Florida showed deadly dominance in a recently compiled list of the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. Referencing Shark Research Institute, Inc., along with hurricane and surf zone fatality data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the bloggers at Travel Lens revealed late last month that Florida accounts for seven of the nation’s top 10 “deadliest” beaches.
Ripple effect of veterinarian shortage causing delays in appointments

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pet owners face a potentially big problem as the veterinary field deals with a growing shortage of veterinarians. Researchers at Mars Vet Health claim a boom in pet adoptions, especially during the COVID pandemic, and the retirement of approximately 2,000 veterinarians each year have combined to create that shortage.
Orlando International Airport surpasses 50M passengers again in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of passengers coming through Orlando International Airport surpassed 50 million last year, but has not reached pre-pandemic numbers yet. The airport announced Friday that 50,178,499 passengers came through the airport in 2022, an increase of 24% compared to 2021. It’s the second time passenger...
LIVE RADAR: Rain, cooler weather comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving through Central Florida on Friday will bring rain and a few heavy downpours. Rain chances stand at 80% in the Orlando area, where the high will top off near 78 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73. [TRENDING: Become...
Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
Brevard County woman claims $2M Powerball prize

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County woman is cashing in big as she claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from a September drawing, Florida Lottery announced Friday. Chuwee Gaiwan, the winning recipient, had all five matching numbers on her ticket in the drawing Sept. 28, 2022, but did not match the Powerball number. Florida Lottery did not specify whether Gaiwan took the lump sum or annual payment option.
