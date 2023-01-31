Read full article on original website
How UCF is addressing the nurse shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. has been facing a nurse shortage for years, but the problem only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida alone is projected to have a shortage of 59,100 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses by 2035, according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association.
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
Marion County fire chief makes heartfelt plea after department loses 2 members to suicide in just weeks
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida community came together Saturday to honor a fallen member of Marion County Fire Rescue. The department has lost two members to suicide this year, according to the fire chief. Funeral services for paramedic Allen Singleton were Saturday morning in Ocala, according to...
Turning colder for the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine will return for parts of Saturday, helping to warm Central Florida into the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be gusty at times, however, with the wind on the order of 20-25 mph. [TRENDING: Orlando performance venue faces losing liquor license after Christmas drag...
Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
‘Protect your pets:’ Orange County neighbors struggle with uptick in coyotes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in the Lark Killarney area of Orange County said they’ve seen an increase in the coyote population in their area, sparking concerns among neighbors. Orange County resident Carol Matthews said she believes three of their family’s cats have been killed by coyotes.
‘These poor trees:’ Clermont citrus farm rallies after back-to-back hurricanes, freezes
CLERMONT, Fla. – “These poor trees, they have gone through two hurricanes and two nights of freezes in the last few months, they are hanging in there though,” said Tara Boshell with Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. In late December, as people were preparing for Christmas, Boshell...
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
Top 10: Florida dominates list of deadliest US beaches
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Florida showed deadly dominance in a recently compiled list of the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. Referencing Shark Research Institute, Inc., along with hurricane and surf zone fatality data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the bloggers at Travel Lens revealed late last month that Florida accounts for seven of the nation’s top 10 “deadliest” beaches.
Ripple effect of veterinarian shortage causing delays in appointments
ORLANDO, Fla. – Pet owners face a potentially big problem as the veterinary field deals with a growing shortage of veterinarians. Researchers at Mars Vet Health claim a boom in pet adoptions, especially during the COVID pandemic, and the retirement of approximately 2,000 veterinarians each year have combined to create that shortage.
Chilly weather ahead as cold front brings winds to Central Florida
A cold front pushed into Central Florida today and dropped the temps quickly, bringing most areas some rain. But tonight, the front is moving south and taking all the rain with it. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Temps will be...
Orlando International Airport surpasses 50M passengers again in 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of passengers coming through Orlando International Airport surpassed 50 million last year, but has not reached pre-pandemic numbers yet. The airport announced Friday that 50,178,499 passengers came through the airport in 2022, an increase of 24% compared to 2021. It’s the second time passenger...
New video shows crashed plane on country club golf course in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A small plane carrying two people crashed at a golf course in Port Orange on Thursday after it stalled, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The plane — a single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu — crashed onto the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course...
LIVE RADAR: Rain, cooler weather comes to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving through Central Florida on Friday will bring rain and a few heavy downpours. Rain chances stand at 80% in the Orlando area, where the high will top off near 78 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73. [TRENDING: Become...
Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
Clermont Elementary School to close this summer. Here’s what will replace it
CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont Elementary School is set to close in June, but that doesn’t mean class will be out of session at this location, Lake County Schools announced on Thursday. The campus, located at 680 E Highland Ave., will be converted into Lincoln Park Education Center, a...
Brevard County woman claims $2M Powerball prize
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County woman is cashing in big as she claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from a September drawing, Florida Lottery announced Friday. Chuwee Gaiwan, the winning recipient, had all five matching numbers on her ticket in the drawing Sept. 28, 2022, but did not match the Powerball number. Florida Lottery did not specify whether Gaiwan took the lump sum or annual payment option.
