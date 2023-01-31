Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Passthrough raises $10M to simplify the process of investor onboarding
“It was a nightmare to deal with,” Flannery told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We also spotted problems around corralling investors, having a single source of truth for the raise and incomplete or inaccurate subscription documents.”. The solution they arrived at is Passthrough, a web-based fund automation workflow...
assetservicingtimes.com
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund. Norway-based DNB Asset Management (DNB) has selected Pictet Asset Services (Pictet) to provide custody and fund administration services for its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund. The umbrella fund is a UCITS SICAV and is composed of 17 sub-funds which manage €3...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Securities Exchange ADDX Lists Hedge Fund Asia Genesis
Digital securities exchange ADDX has listed another alternative asset on its marketplace. The most recent offering is for the hedge fund Asia Genesis. According to ADDX, Asia Genesis is an Asia-focused macro hedge fund that aims to provide both capital preservation and positive annual compounding. Net return for 2022 was reported at +15.3%. The fund is said to trade exclusively in highly liquid exchange-listed futures and options. There is a monthly redemption option with no lock-in periods.
NASDAQ
The 7 Most Undervalued Cryptos to Buy in February 2023
Whether you’re a seasoned crypto trader or a beginner looking to expand your investment portfolio, investing in undervalued cryptos is a smart idea. That said, the volatility of cryptocurrencies goes both ways, which is why investing in intrinsically undervalued projects with little downside is a good idea. Of course,...
assetservicingtimes.com
FINBOURNE receives debt facility from Kreos Capital
FINBOURNE Technology (FINBOURNE) has secured a £30 million debt facility in partnership with debt provider Kreos Capital. The facility will enable an enhanced value proposition, the company says. By strengthening FINBOURNE’s capital structure it will be able to grow beyond investment management and into banking and capital markets.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Ariel Investments’ $1.45 Billion “Project Black” Fund Aimed To Help Minority Firms Become Fortune 500 Suppliers
Ariel Alternatives has closed its $1.45 billion Project Black fund, allowing it to help minority firms grow. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives will use its inaugural fund to acquire minority owned businesses and help them become diverse suppliers for Fortune 500 companies. Ariel Investments, No. 1...
Wells Fargo Bank Increases Prime Rate to 7.75 Percent
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is increasing its prime rate to 7.75 percent from 7.50 percent, effective tomorrow, Feb. 2, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005984/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
5 Financial Moves and Investments Gen Z Should Make in 2023
As Generation Z enters the workforce and joins the financial realm, they have access to the tools and skills acquired by previous generations and the opportunity to avoid the financial mistakes other...
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
WNEM
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There was another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, Feb. 1, but a mortgage expert said it was expected and called it a positive sign. “So, the mortgage-backed securities market, it’s kind of like stocks. There’s prices paid for mortgages at different rates and...
Investors are pouring cash into crypto at the highest level in 6 months as risk appetite returns and bitcoin wraps up best January since 2013
Inflows into crypto more than tripled last week to the highest amount since July 2022. The bulk of the funds went into bitcoin as the cryptocurrency's price has soared to kick off 2023. Investors veered away from products that made short bets on bitcoin. Inflows into cryptocurrency investment products more...
Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Bitcoin Joining Trillion Dollar Club By 2030 — Here Are Its Bearish, Average And Bullish Price Views
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Management has released its seventh edition of the ‘Big Ideas 2023’, which suggests that apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD is on a trajectory that could see it become a multi-trillion dollar market in the coming years. What Happened: This comes at a time when Bitcoin...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Loews (L)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.58MM shares of Loews Corporation (L). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.62MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
AI-powered investment fund beats the market by almost 100%
IBM's Watson supercomputer is working wonders in an area where OpenAI's ChatGPT does not have much to offer, the stock market. An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to balance its portfolio and has done pretty well for itself this year, ETF.com reported. At a...
Motley Fool
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.46MM shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.62MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
assetservicingtimes.com
State Street and DekaBank to continue partnership
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s asset management business, Deka Investment, is to continue its partnership with State Street. The agreement extends the partnership, established in 2016, for a further decade. State Street provides back-office investment services to Deka Investment’s more than €280 billion in assets across Germany and Luxembourg. These services...
kalkinemedia.com
CORRECTED--Blackstone REIT blocks investor withdrawals in January
(Story corrects gross redemptions to $5.3 billion instead of $5.5 billion in second paragraph) Feb 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) in January, as the private equity firm faced a surge in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out.
Comments / 0