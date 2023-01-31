Digital securities exchange ADDX has listed another alternative asset on its marketplace. The most recent offering is for the hedge fund Asia Genesis. According to ADDX, Asia Genesis is an Asia-focused macro hedge fund that aims to provide both capital preservation and positive annual compounding. Net return for 2022 was reported at +15.3%. The fund is said to trade exclusively in highly liquid exchange-listed futures and options. There is a monthly redemption option with no lock-in periods.

3 DAYS AGO