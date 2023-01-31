ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Passthrough raises $10M to simplify the process of investor onboarding

“It was a nightmare to deal with,” Flannery told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We also spotted problems around corralling investors, having a single source of truth for the raise and incomplete or inaccurate subscription documents.”. The solution they arrived at is Passthrough, a web-based fund automation workflow...
assetservicingtimes.com

Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund

Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund. Norway-based DNB Asset Management (DNB) has selected Pictet Asset Services (Pictet) to provide custody and fund administration services for its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund. The umbrella fund is a UCITS SICAV and is composed of 17 sub-funds which manage €3...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Securities Exchange ADDX Lists Hedge Fund Asia Genesis

Digital securities exchange ADDX has listed another alternative asset on its marketplace. The most recent offering is for the hedge fund Asia Genesis. According to ADDX, Asia Genesis is an Asia-focused macro hedge fund that aims to provide both capital preservation and positive annual compounding. Net return for 2022 was reported at +15.3%. The fund is said to trade exclusively in highly liquid exchange-listed futures and options. There is a monthly redemption option with no lock-in periods.
NASDAQ

The 7 Most Undervalued Cryptos to Buy in February 2023

Whether you’re a seasoned crypto trader or a beginner looking to expand your investment portfolio, investing in undervalued cryptos is a smart idea. That said, the volatility of cryptocurrencies goes both ways, which is why investing in intrinsically undervalued projects with little downside is a good idea. Of course,...
assetservicingtimes.com

FINBOURNE receives debt facility from Kreos Capital

FINBOURNE Technology (FINBOURNE) has secured a £30 million debt facility in partnership with debt provider Kreos Capital. The facility will enable an enhanced value proposition, the company says. By strengthening FINBOURNE’s capital structure it will be able to grow beyond investment management and into banking and capital markets.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo Bank Increases Prime Rate to 7.75 Percent

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is increasing its prime rate to 7.75 percent from 7.50 percent, effective tomorrow, Feb. 2, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005984/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
PYMNTS

Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market

Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
WNEM

Federal Reserve raises interest rates

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There was another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, Feb. 1, but a mortgage expert said it was expected and called it a positive sign. “So, the mortgage-backed securities market, it’s kind of like stocks. There’s prices paid for mortgages at different rates and...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Updates Holdings in Loews (L)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.58MM shares of Loews Corporation (L). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.62MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool

Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform

Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.46MM shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.62MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
assetservicingtimes.com

State Street and DekaBank to continue partnership

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s asset management business, Deka Investment, is to continue its partnership with State Street. The agreement extends the partnership, established in 2016, for a further decade. State Street provides back-office investment services to Deka Investment’s more than €280 billion in assets across Germany and Luxembourg. These services...
kalkinemedia.com

CORRECTED--Blackstone REIT blocks investor withdrawals in January

(Story corrects gross redemptions to $5.3 billion instead of $5.5 billion in second paragraph) Feb 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) in January, as the private equity firm faced a surge in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out.
