Navarre, FL

WEAR

Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Escambia County looks to address homeless camps popping up on major roadways

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners say they're getting a growing number of complaints about homeless people setting up camp next to some major roadways. Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says many of the homeless who were underneath the I-110 bridge in Pensacola were forced to move to other places in the county. Now, camps are popping up all over the area.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Destin breaks ground for more public beach access at Tarpon Beach

DESTIN, Fla. -- More public beach access is becoming a reality in Destin. The city held a ceremony for Tarpon Beach Friday morning. Crews started tearing down buildings on three properties adjacent to the Tarpon Beach Trail. The county and city are splitting the costs of creating the park 50/50.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Anytime Fitness employees help save Milton man's life

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man has a second shot at life. It's thanks to the quick thinking of his personal trainer and other heroes who performed CPR during an emergency. 67-year-old Richard McCool considers himself "pretty healthy." It was a shock when he went into cardiac arrest in the...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

2 arrested after drive-by shooting, deputy pursuit in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are behind bars after they were arrested following a drive-by shooting, as well as a deputy pursuit, in Escambia County Thursday. 19-year-old Zykeir Tamarcus Knight and 21-year-old Leslie Howard Huff have been identified as the suspects. The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Y Street....
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WEAR

Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
WEAR

Flomaton Police Department mourns the loss of Police K-9 Boo

FLOMATON, Ala. -- Flomaton Police Department's K-9 Boo passed away Friday after suffering from sudden health complications. According to NorthEscambia.com, K-9 Boo was a National Narcotic Detector Dog Association certified narcotics dog who also excelled in human tracking. K-9 Boo served with the police department for over two years recording...
FLOMATON, AL

