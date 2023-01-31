Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Money Matters: How Budget Woes Ruined a Beach GetawayTara Blair BallDestin, FL
Deep Sea Fishing in PensacolamaltaPensacola, FL
Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, PricesmaltaPensacola, FL
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for AnglersOscarPensacola, FL
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
Targeted opening date for second span of Three Mile Bridge set for Feb. 13
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The target opening date for the second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is Feb. 13, according to Senator Doug Broxson. WEAR News received a ride along Friday morning with lawmakers on the new portion of the bridge. While Feb. 13 is the goal, Broxson added...
WEAR
Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
WEAR
Pensacola woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 53-year-old Pensacola woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened in the area of Lillian Highway and Bauer Road. Troopers say the woman's vehicle left the road and started driving on the shoulder. FHP...
WEAR
Escambia County looks to address homeless camps popping up on major roadways
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners say they're getting a growing number of complaints about homeless people setting up camp next to some major roadways. Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says many of the homeless who were underneath the I-110 bridge in Pensacola were forced to move to other places in the county. Now, camps are popping up all over the area.
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
WEAR
Authorities investigate fire, partial collapse at Fortis Institute in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a fire and partial collapse at Fortis Institute in Pensacola Friday afternoon. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at E Olive Road and N 9th Ave. around 1:40 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 1:48 p.m. "Upon arrival, a small fire...
WEAR
Destin breaks ground for more public beach access at Tarpon Beach
DESTIN, Fla. -- More public beach access is becoming a reality in Destin. The city held a ceremony for Tarpon Beach Friday morning. Crews started tearing down buildings on three properties adjacent to the Tarpon Beach Trail. The county and city are splitting the costs of creating the park 50/50.
WEAR
Deputies stop car suspected in drive-by shootings in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are working a scene in west Pensacola Thursday afternoon after stopping a car suspected in drive-by shootings. The active scene is at B Street and DeSoto Street. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident at 1 p.m. Pictures show a white vehicle that...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
WEAR
Anytime Fitness employees help save Milton man's life
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man has a second shot at life. It's thanks to the quick thinking of his personal trainer and other heroes who performed CPR during an emergency. 67-year-old Richard McCool considers himself "pretty healthy." It was a shock when he went into cardiac arrest in the...
Sheriff’s Office looking for missing/endangered baby and mother
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida say they’re looking for a mother and her three-month-old baby and say the child may be in danger. According to a Facebook Post made Friday night by the Sheriff’s Office, they’re looking for the baby Shainne Hatfield. The post says they […]
WEAR
Two teens injured in drive-by shooting on Dogwood Drive in West Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:13 a.m. on Dogwood Drive. Deputies say a boy was reportedly grazed in the face and a girl was shot in the...
WEAR
2 arrested after drive-by shooting, deputy pursuit in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are behind bars after they were arrested following a drive-by shooting, as well as a deputy pursuit, in Escambia County Thursday. 19-year-old Zykeir Tamarcus Knight and 21-year-old Leslie Howard Huff have been identified as the suspects. The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Y Street....
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 33rd anniversary of missing teen
OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case. Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990. OCSO is still hoping to find her. According to “The […]
WEAR
Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
Embattled Pensacola contractor arrested for third time in three months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail for the third time since Nov. 30. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, LaCoste was arrested on Feb. 1, for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He has been booked in the Escambia County Jail since 8:32 a.m., being held […]
WEAR
Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
WEAR
Flomaton Police Department mourns the loss of Police K-9 Boo
FLOMATON, Ala. -- Flomaton Police Department's K-9 Boo passed away Friday after suffering from sudden health complications. According to NorthEscambia.com, K-9 Boo was a National Narcotic Detector Dog Association certified narcotics dog who also excelled in human tracking. K-9 Boo served with the police department for over two years recording...
WEAR
Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
Woman shot while at stop sign on Pace Blvd: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot while at a stop sign on Pace Boulevard near Lakeview Avenue Wednesday night. Sgt. Melony Peterson said the passenger of a “dark colored vehicle” fired shots at the victim’s car striking the windshield and passenger window. The victim was shot […]
Comments / 0