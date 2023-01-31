ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Som Dutt

What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?

A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
SEATTLE, WA
tourcounsel.com

Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Olympia, Washington

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Olympia, Washington. The anchor stores are REI, Total Wine & More, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Best Buy, and Century Theatres. The mall was known as Westfield Capital from 1998 to 2013, when it was owned by the Westfield Group. In 2013,...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KENT, WA
thurstontalk.com

Where to Workout Near Olympia: Gyms and Yoga Studios in Thurston County

Finding the right gym or yoga studio that fits our needs and schedule is important. When starting or adding to an exercise regimen, options, support from others and accessibility make it easier for us to get, and stay, involved. Take a look at this list to find where to workout near Olympia, including gyms and yoga studios in Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

FBI Seattle Citizens Academy now accepting applications

SEATTLE, Wash., February 2, 2023—The FBI Citizens Academy in Seattle is now accepting applications for a stimulating six- to eight-week program that gives business, religious, civic, and community leaders an inside look at the FBI. During the academy, students gain insight into the structure and operation of FBI field offices and resident agencies and learn the services the FBI provides to local and state law enforcement agencies. It is the goal of the FBI Citizens Academy to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through frank discussion and education.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Let's talk about downtown Seattle: Today So Far

Downtown Seattle was taking hits before the pandemic struck and exacerbated its challenges. Locals reflect on what downtown has to offer, and what it doesn't. Could the neighborhood be due for a comeback?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 2, 2023. I found myself...
SEATTLE, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation

Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

REI lays off 167 employees from its Seattle-area headquarters

SEATTLE — Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees CEO Eric Artz announced to employees on Tuesday. "Earlier this month I shared an update on the state of our business and the broader economic conditions we...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officials seek answers from USPS on missing mail in western Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Persistent problems with the post office continue in western Washington and across the country. Dennis Fleck, who has been documenting problems with mail delivery at his house and throughout his Bellevue neighborhood, is looking for answers. “I had signed up for Informed Delivery and that’s how...
BELLEVUE, WA
seattleschild.com

Single mom of medically fragile twins is a model of resilience | Unsung Hero

Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Scientists try to keep up with chemical blizzard entering Puget Sound

Wastewater treatment plants are sending hundreds of unregulated chemicals into Puget Sound. The plants sterilize sewage and remove solids and organic materials from it. But they were never designed to remove things like antibiotics, cosmetics, hormones, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer products that wash down household drains. “The latest estimate of...
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘The stormwater system has outlived it’s useful life and is critical infrastructure’, county okays contract

The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved the contract award for solid waste facilities, pumps, systems upgrades and improvements amounting to $1,015,397 to Rognlin's, Inc. Susan Isham, county capital project manager, said the director of public works can only approve up to 10% of changes on the contract due...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

