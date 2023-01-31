Read full article on original website
$200,000 Available to Women and Minority-Owned Businesses Through Washington MBDA Business Center’s ‘Achieve More’ Grant
TACOMA, Wash. – As part of the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center’s ongoing support to women and minority-owned businesses, applications for the “Achieve More” Grants are being accepted now through March 19, 2023, 11:59 PM. “With the diverse perspectives they bring to the...
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Olympia, Washington
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Olympia, Washington. The anchor stores are REI, Total Wine & More, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Best Buy, and Century Theatres. The mall was known as Westfield Capital from 1998 to 2013, when it was owned by the Westfield Group. In 2013,...
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
Where to Workout Near Olympia: Gyms and Yoga Studios in Thurston County
Finding the right gym or yoga studio that fits our needs and schedule is important. When starting or adding to an exercise regimen, options, support from others and accessibility make it easier for us to get, and stay, involved. Take a look at this list to find where to workout near Olympia, including gyms and yoga studios in Thurston County.
‘Recycle, don’t throw out’ newest message from King County initiative
Are you throwing items away that could have a second life?. King County is starting a new initiative to get people to stop and think before automatically throwing something in the trash. The goal of the Re+ program is to make it easier for people to recycle or repurpose an...
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
FBI Seattle Citizens Academy now accepting applications
SEATTLE, Wash., February 2, 2023—The FBI Citizens Academy in Seattle is now accepting applications for a stimulating six- to eight-week program that gives business, religious, civic, and community leaders an inside look at the FBI. During the academy, students gain insight into the structure and operation of FBI field offices and resident agencies and learn the services the FBI provides to local and state law enforcement agencies. It is the goal of the FBI Citizens Academy to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through frank discussion and education.
Let's talk about downtown Seattle: Today So Far
Downtown Seattle was taking hits before the pandemic struck and exacerbated its challenges. Locals reflect on what downtown has to offer, and what it doesn't. Could the neighborhood be due for a comeback?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 2, 2023. I found myself...
Proposed Pierce County resolution targets possible airport
SEATTLE — The Pierce County Council is doubling down on its effort to halt a potential airport site in the area. A resolution requests that any greenfield site in Pierce County be excluded from consideration for a new airport. There are currently two greenfield sites being considered in the...
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
REI lays off 167 employees from its Seattle-area headquarters
SEATTLE — Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees CEO Eric Artz announced to employees on Tuesday. "Earlier this month I shared an update on the state of our business and the broader economic conditions we...
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
Officials seek answers from USPS on missing mail in western Washington
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Persistent problems with the post office continue in western Washington and across the country. Dennis Fleck, who has been documenting problems with mail delivery at his house and throughout his Bellevue neighborhood, is looking for answers. “I had signed up for Informed Delivery and that’s how...
Single mom of medically fragile twins is a model of resilience | Unsung Hero
Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
Scientists try to keep up with chemical blizzard entering Puget Sound
Wastewater treatment plants are sending hundreds of unregulated chemicals into Puget Sound. The plants sterilize sewage and remove solids and organic materials from it. But they were never designed to remove things like antibiotics, cosmetics, hormones, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer products that wash down household drains. “The latest estimate of...
‘The stormwater system has outlived it’s useful life and is critical infrastructure’, county okays contract
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved the contract award for solid waste facilities, pumps, systems upgrades and improvements amounting to $1,015,397 to Rognlin's, Inc. Susan Isham, county capital project manager, said the director of public works can only approve up to 10% of changes on the contract due...
