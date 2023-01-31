Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
Teen arrested after driving stolen tractor through Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police say a teenager is facing traffic charges after stealing a tractor early Monday morning. Officers responded to Country Fair Drive near the intersection of Springfield Avenue at 2:30 a.m. for a report of someone driving “erratically.” That turned out to be a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a […]
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
Danville fire crews respond to fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a fire on Kansas St. around 11:50 am on Friday morning. They are asking residents to avoid the area to allow room for emergency vehicles to enter and exit. We will keep you updated as information becomes...
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom
DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
Emergency closure today for Danville Public Library
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Public Library announced an emergency closure today for after a water main break. Library officials said they hope to reopen tomorrow for regular business hours, and apologize for any inconvenience.
Former Gridley cereal plant owner fined $19M for salmonella outbreak
The company that operated a now-closed cereal manufacturing facility in Gridley has agreed to pay $19.2 million in connection with a salmonella outbreak at the facility. According to the U.S. Justice Department, it’s the largest criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case. Ireland-based Kerry Inc. reached...
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
SarahLee’s Healing Mounting Crystals Cuts Ribbon in Downtown Danville
ABOVE: Sarah and Lee Colby pose inside their SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals store, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. The ribbon was cut Thursday morning (Feb 2nd) for SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. You’ll find an incredible array of gift items to make a household beautiful, and everything inside would make a great gift for someone special. Co-owner Sarah Colby says the whole idea of a store with collectibles goes back to her husband Lee’s childhood.
Obituary: David Hastings
David L. Hastings, 74 of Paxton, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Country Health Care of Gifford. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Paxton, 220 W. Center Street, with Rev. Pat Allin officiating. A private family burial will be held at Bethany Cemetery, Moweaqua. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is handling arrangements.
PBL 7th-grade volleyball defeats Iroquois West, Fisher
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-11, 25-9 over Iroquois West on Thursday. Ellie Dirks had five kills and three aces while Addison Quinn and Tessa Boehme had seven and five aces, respectively. Shelby Sample and Payton Luebchow each had two aces while Logan Loschen had two kills.
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
