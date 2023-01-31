PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-11, 25-9 over Iroquois West on Thursday. Ellie Dirks had five kills and three aces while Addison Quinn and Tessa Boehme had seven and five aces, respectively. Shelby Sample and Payton Luebchow each had two aces while Logan Loschen had two kills.

PAXTON, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO