Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL 7th-grade volleyball defeats Iroquois West, Fisher
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-11, 25-9 over Iroquois West on Thursday. Ellie Dirks had five kills and three aces while Addison Quinn and Tessa Boehme had seven and five aces, respectively. Shelby Sample and Payton Luebchow each had two aces while Logan Loschen had two kills.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL cheerleading places 17th in IHSA state competition
BLOOMINGTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School competitive cheerleading squad finished 17th in the Small Team Division of the IHSA state competition preliminaries on Friday. The Panthers posted a score of 80.27 in the 25-team competition. Wilmington (85.17) earned the last spot for final round competition. Members of the PBL...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling wins Mahomet-Seymour Invite
MAHOMET – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestling team won the Mahomet-Seymour Invite on Saturday. The Falcons won the 16-team tournament with a score of 270 points, ahead of LeRoy (220) and Mount Zion (193). Jackson Collins, Cam Brucker, Bentley Fields and Xavier Moore each finished first in their...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL girls basketball loses 53-20 to Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 53-20 to Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Saturday. Leah Eyre scored PBL’s lone two points of the first quarter with about 3 ½ minutes remaining in the quarter to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 6-2 as IVC ended the opening quarter with a 14-2 lead.
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: David Hastings
David L. Hastings, 74 of Paxton, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Country Health Care of Gifford. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Paxton, 220 W. Center Street, with Rev. Pat Allin officiating. A private family burial will be held at Bethany Cemetery, Moweaqua. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is handling arrangements.
fordcountychronicle.com
Trio of GCMS/Fisher wrestlers earn regional titles
PONTIAC – Six Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestlers will advance to the IHSA Class 1A sectional round. A trio of Falcons earned regional championships in their respective weight classes as Carson Maxey (33-4), Aiden Sancken (29-2) and Aydin Cornell (15-7) claimed their titles in the 145, 195 and 285-pound classes, respectively.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park girls basketball defeats GCMS 46-25
GIBSON CITY – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 46-25 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Saturday. The Cissna Park defense allowed only three baskets in the first half. “The girls showed up right away and locked in on defense,” Cissna Park head coach Anthony Videka said. “All...
Comments / 0