Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC SubwaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
News 12
Guide: Warming centers around Long Island
Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Karasmatic Day Spa opens second location in Port Jefferson
The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Karasmatic Day Spa on Jan. 19. Based in Bayport for over 14 years, the full service day spa recently opened its second location at 41 North Country Road in Port Jefferson across from Mather Hospital. The new location...
New Long Island Restaurant Cited As Having 'Something For Everyone'
A new Long Island restaurant serving up locally sourced craft food and cocktails appears to be a hit with diners weeks after opening.Hilltop Kitchen & Bar, located in Syosset at 150 Jericho Turnpike, welcomed its first customers in early January 2022.Open daily for lunch and dinner, the eatery …
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New York
One of the best restaurants in the nation is hiding just outside of Tarrytown, New York in Pocantico Hills. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which opened in 2004, is known all around the world and is popular with foodies and celebrities. It has two Michelin stars and everything on the menu is innovative, beautiful, tasty, and memorable. This farm-to-table, upscale restaurant in small-town New York is absolutely incredible. Read on to learn more about it.
Carle Place's famed Shiro of Japan closes after 50 years of service
Ever since Shiro of Japan announced its closing, the place was packed. However, the evening was not about saying farewell but more of a celebration of 50 years of good food and wonderful memories.
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Arlo Kitchen & Bar, Chop Shop Bar and Grille, Mirabelle
Long Island Restaurant Week runs through Sunday.
fox5ny.com
Long Island town named one of the Top 50 Best Places To Travel in the world
LONG ISLAND - The town of Riverhead, in Suffolk County on Long Island has long been known as the gateway to the East End, but now it can add another feather to its cap as one of the 50 Best Places To Travel in the world for 2023. According to...
Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island
ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
'Extraordinary' New Restaurant To Hold Official Grand Opening In Stratford
A new restaurant in Stratford that serves sandwiches, wings, tacos, and more will soon hold an official grand opening celebration. House of Flavorz, which launched a soft opening in December 2022 and is located at 1055 Main St., will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.
NBC New York
Long Island Town Named Among Forbes' ‘Best Places to Travel.' It's Not in the Hamptons
It’s often known as the town you pass on the way to the Hamptons or the North Fork, but now one Long Island community is having its own moment after it was named to a list that also includes the likes of the Azores, Curacao and French Polynesia. Even...
Albert's Pizzeria owners sell Lake Ronkonkoma restaurant after nearly 30 years in business
The owners of Albert's Pizzeria have sold the business that is known for its upside-down slice, where the cheese is under the sauce and crust.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Thrills and chills in Port Jeff during annual ice fest
Despite the chiseled blocks of ice stationed around the village, downtown Port Jefferson was red hot last weekend during the 4th annual Port Jefferson Ice Festival, hosted by the village’s Business Improvement District. This two-day celebration took place on Jan. 28 and 29, bringing together several local institutions, dozens...
Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Herald Community Newspapers
Celebrating 35 of selling Long Beach homes
About 36 years ago, Joe Sinnona was an English teacher at Junior High 141 in the Bronx. Then, he was forced to take a leave of absence. He never went back. Flash forward: Sinnona is marking his 35th year as a realtor in Long Beach. Sinnona, 54, grew up in...
tbrnewsmedia.com
(Mostly) True Things to share bad dates and laughs in Port Jefferson
When you’re on a mission to find your perfect match, it’s safe to say you’ll have some less-than-great experiences along the way. It happens to the best of us. Whether you’re partnered up or flying solo, an evening of Valentines-themed storytelling is sure to be relatable and entertaining.
Suffolk police: Lindenhurst man dies following fall into canal
Don Seddio, 65, fell into the canal behind 990 Pacific Street at around 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Suffolk homicide detectives.
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
Finally! When the New York Ice Castles Will Open this Year
If you've been feeling like this year's New York winter feels a little different, you're not wrong. It's been a record year for all the wrong reasons, and it's been affecting some of our favorite cold weather activities. It's hard to get in the skiing, sledding, or even snowman-making spirit...
Another NY nurses' strike? Staff at Long Island hospital step toward walkout.
A patient room at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York About 800 nurses at South Shore University Hospital voted to authorize a strike on Friday, meaning 10-day notice of such an action could be given anytime. [ more › ]
