Women’s tennis picked second in SAC Preseason Poll

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

ROCK HILL — With first-year Head Coach Elias Fernandez at the helm, the Newberry College women’s tennis team was tabbed second in the conference in the South Atlantic Conference preseason poll. Two Wolves, Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) were named First-Team All-Conference for singles play.

Wingate topped the poll with 139 points and 10 of the available 13 first-place votes. The Wolves followed the Bulldogs in second place with 123 points and received one first nod. Immediately following the Newberry were Tusculum, with 115 points, and Anderson with 108 points. Both the Pioneers and Trojans received one first-place vote.

Carson-Newman, Lenoir-Rhyne, Limestone and Lincoln Memorial followed Anderson in the poll in positions five through eight. Catawba, Mars Hill, Coker, UVA Wise and Emory & Henry rounded out the poll.

Castaneda and Chamoun claimed first-team all-conference honors. Casteneda claimed a 20-2 record last season with a perfect 11-0 in conference play. Chamoun was 20-3 last season with a 9-1 conference record. Solidly playing at the two, Chamoun was perfect when called up to the one.

The Wolves start the season Feb. 1 as they host Erskine.

