Page County Supervisors review Sheriff's budget for FY 2024
(Clarinda) -- Salary bumps and hopes to attract more workers are leading to a slight uptick in projected expenses for the Page County Sheriff's Office. During a special budget work session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed fiscal year 2024 budget proposals, beginning July 1st, 2023, with various department heads, including Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer. Overall, Palmer says expenses are projected to jump from roughly $1.9 million in the current fiscal year to just over $2 million in fiscal '24. Included in the budget is a 3.85% increase for all county employees, including present deputies on staff and Palmer's salary. The county compensation board had recommended an 11% salary increase for all elected officials outside of the supervisors -- which the board cut down to a similar 3.85%. On top of the salary increase, Palmer says the board has also recommended increasing the wage differential for jailers who work from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. by $1.00 per hour. Palmer says the increase will hopefully provide some competitiveness with surrounding counties as they have had a jailer position open since May 2022.
Big Changes Coming to Anita Supply Center
(Sponsored) There are BIG CHANGES COMING SOON to Anita Supply Center. Excuse our mess as we rearrange the store to better serve you! We will still be open and able to help with all of your Valspar paint, key making, screen repair, remodel projects, lumber, doors, windows, shingles, decking and much more! Our new layout will make it easier to find what you need, and our knowledgeable staff will be on hand to answer any questions and offer expert advice.
2 Vehicle Accident in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Rescue crews responding to a two-vehicle accident at 7th and Hazel Street. Cass County Communications called Cass EMS to the scene.
Single Rollover Accident in Eastern Pottawattamie County
(Pottawattamie County) The Griswold Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on 490th and Highway 92 in eastern Pottawattamie County. Injuries are unknown at this time. Life Net has been placed on standby. No other details have been released at this time.
Final suspect in Council Bluffs homicide in custody
(Council Bluffs) -- All seven suspects in a fatal shooting incident in Council Bluffs are now accounted for. Council Bluffs Police say 30-year-old Devin Adkins is in custody in Shreveport, Louisiana. Adkins was the final suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont in early January. Adkins' arrest follows that of 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs, who turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and those of 19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs, who were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha.
Margie Anne Herbert, 87 of Atlantic
Mills County Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 39-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal, of Henderson, was sentenced on Tuesday to 84 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Horgdal will serve three years of supervised release.
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested two people on separate incidents on Tuesday. Officers arrested 35-year-old Nicole Spracklin of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant for violating a no-conduct order. Authorities held her without bond pending her appearance before a Magistrate Judge. Glenwood Police arrested 55-year-old Brenda Lang of Glenwood...
KMAland Large Group State Speech Results
(Waukee) -- Area KMAland schools competed at large group state speech in Waukee Saturday. Below are results. Receiving straight 1’s (1, 1, 1) - Ensemble: Griffin Eubank, Connor Knight, Tony Filpi, and Cash Berendes. Receiving mixed 1’s (1, 1, & 2) - Ensemble: Josie Rengstorf & Tessa Rolenc.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports eight arrests and one citation. Orlando Mendez, 44, of Atlantic, was arrested Monday for Child Endangerment and Aggravated Assault. Ason Pisalil, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested Sunday for Public Intoxication. Dale Saylors, 37, of Papillion, Nebraska, was arrested January 27th for three counts of...
The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray
The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to keep homes, buildings and cars locked
(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active burglary of an outbuilding in the area of the 1400 block of 900th Street on Tuesday. The subject was observed by the homeowner and was believed to be armed. Shelby County Deputies and other agencies assisted with trying to locate the subject with no success.
Clarinda Lutheran School to host annual German feast fundraiser
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Lutheran School is hosting its 20th annual German Dinner and Silent Auction this weekend. German customs are heavily involved in the Lutheran religion, and Clarinda Lutheran School has been embracing that for two decades now, according to event coordinator Emily Akers. “The German traditions are thick in...
Bedford middle school students participate in 'old school challenge'
(Bedford) -- Middle school students in the Bedford School District are putting down the phone and bringing it back "old school" to kick off the next few months. That's according to Bedford Middle School Language Arts Teacher Deb Bonde, who tells KMA News the district held its first edition of the "Old School Challenge" Wednesday, encouraging students to go a day without their cell phones. While students aren't allowed to have their phones during class, Bonde says the challenge was a creative way she and a group of teachers thought could help reduce the amount of screen time for their students between classes and encourage face-to-face interactions.
Blessings Room gives former church new life
(Shenandoah) -- Members of a Shenandoah church have found a new use for a vacant church across the street. After months of preparation, the First Baptist Church's Blessings Room opened inside the former First Christian Church earlier this week. Baptist Church Pastor Don Buttry tells KMA News the congregation began looking for answers after the Blessing Room outgrew its original location in the Baptist Church's basement at 411 West Clarinda Avenue.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrest Man on Warrant
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rex Sebeniecher on an active Montgomery County warrant Thursday in Stanton. Deputies transported Sebeniecher to the Montgomery County Jail on two counts of Assault. Authorities held him on a $300 cash bond.
Creston man booked on several drug charges
(Creston) -- A suspect faces several drug-related charges following their arrest in Creston Tuesday evening. The Creston Police Department says 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston was arrested around 7:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, conspire with intent to manufacture or deliver other schedule I, II, or III drugs, failure to affix a drug tax stamp -- 42.5 grams or more -- and attach a used drug tax stamp -- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire with intent to deliver false marijuana under 50 kilograms.
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
