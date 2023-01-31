Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Healing After Divorce: 'I Am Over It'
"I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist," said Valerie Bertinelli in an emotional video about healing following her split from Tom Vitale Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about her healing journey after divorce. The actress — whose divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale was finalized in November — shared an emotional Instagram video on Friday after a rolfing session and opened up about how she's coping. "It's so painful, but there's a release that happens that's really helpful," Bertinelli, 62, said of the physical therapy involving the body's...
Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'
Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles There's still something in the way they move! Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love." In the clip,...
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
Shania Twain Shows Off Blonde Hair Transformation: 'I'm Just Having Fun'
The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer told James Corden that she decided on the platinum shade because "I just love it" Shania Twain is impressing fans very much with a brand-new platinum blonde look! The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" songstress, 57, debuted her hair transformation at a record label party celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards Thursday night. Posing on the red carpet for the Republic Records event, Twain showed off her straightened icy pale locks — a major departure from her classic curly brown 'do...
Kevin Costner Calls Clive Davis Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard': 'You Were a Miracle in Her Life'
Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt speech about the legendary music exec during his Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night Kevin Costner is celebrating Clive Davis as a "man who changed the times he lived in." The actor, 68, toasted the music executive and his legacy during Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt speech about his impact on the lives of many — including Whitney Houston. (Houston died on the night of the same party back in 2012.) "I want to...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring black trim down the sides, black boots and a matching...
Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'
Anderson brought Vogue along to get ready for the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, where she wore a gown inspired by her iconic swimsuit "Flashback!" That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story. In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and...
Ryan Reynolds Begins Training for Deadpool 3 with Jab at Costar Frenemy Hugh Jackman
The Marvel stars continued their playful feud, trading quips after Reynolds shared a post about training for the upcoming superhero film The competition is on between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman over who can get the biggest guns for Deadpool 3. On Friday, the Deadpool star, 46, shared a photo posted by his trainer Don Saladino of him working out for the movie. In the snap, he can be seen lifting two 60 lbs. barbells in each hand, with his large muscles on display. "I'm not training for Deadpool,"...
Alias Star Merrin Dungey Is Engaged! See Her Ring — and Sweet Message from Costar Jennifer Garner
"This makes me SO HAPPY!!" Jennifer Garner wrote to her former Alias costar Merrin Dungey after she announced her engagement to Kevin Ryder on Wednesday Merrin Dungey is heading down the aisle! On Wednesday, the Alias actress announced her engagement to Los Angeles radio host Kevin Ryder, sharing a photo of her pink stone engagement ring on Instagram. "Looks like we're gonna Ryder die," Dungey, 51, captioned the announcement, to which Ryder responded, "WHO'S LUCKIER THAN ME?" View this post on Instagram...
Ben Aldridge Says He Could 'Breathe Easier' After Coming Out as Gay at 34: 'I Needed That So Badly'
"I wasn't aware of how much I needed to do that," says the Spoiler Alert and Knock at the Cabin actor Ben Aldridge says he "underestimated how significant" coming out publicly would impact his life. During the Knock at the Cabin actor's appearance on Variety's Just for Variety podcast this week, Aldridge, 37, said he "felt so powerful" after he came out via an Instagram post in June 2020. "It sounds dramatic, but I could just breathe easier," Aldridge told Variety's Mark Malkin. "I underestimated how significant that was...
Charles Kimbrough, Best Known for Murphy Brown, Dead at 86
The actor received an Emmy nomination for his work on the sitcom, as well as a Tony nomination for his performance in Stephen Sondheim's Company Charles Kimbrough, best known for his work on CBS's hit sitcom Murphy Brown, has died. He was 86. Per his family, Kimbrough died of natural causes Jan. 11 at Southern California Hospital in Culver City, Calif. Kimbrough's agent, Donna Massetti of SMS Talent, said in a statement: "[We] mourn the loss of Charles Kimbrough, a client and friend for over 30 years. Whether on...
Sarah Herron Shares Photo of 'Last Morning' She Was Pregnant with Late Son: 'I Want to Go Back'
Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown announced Wednesday that their son Oliver died after being born at 24 weeks Sarah Herron is still reeling from the loss of her son. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story Friday, the Bachelor alum, 36, explained the photo was from one week ago as she continues to grapple with the death of her son Oliver Brown, who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant. "It's been 1 week. This was on our last morning all sitting together," she wrote. "It was the last morning I that got...
Woman Marries the Love of Her Life 43 Years After Her Mom Pressured Her to End Interracial Relationship
"I gladly took his last name. I've wanted it for a long time," says Jeanne Watts Sometimes happy endings get even happier. Last year, PEOPLE featured the story of a woman who reconnected with her long-lost love after 42 years apart. And just a few months ago, the couple — Stephen Watts and Jeanne Watts (formerly Gustavson) — got married! "When he proposed, I said, 'A thousand times yes!'" Jeanne, now 69, tells PEOPLE for the Valentine's Day special in this week's issue. "We're trying to make up for 42 lost years." Jeanne and Stephen...
Jennifer Grey Reveals How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Her Transform Into Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime Movie
Gwen Shambling: Starving for Salvation premieres Saturday on Lifetime Jennifer Grey received some help from friend and fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis when preparing for her latest role. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday, the 62-year-old Dirty Dancing star revealed the advice Curtis gave her on how to best transform into the lead role for Lifetime biopic Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. View this post on Instagram A...
Elle King on Relationship with Dad Rob Schneider: 'I Didn't Want to Be Known as Someone's Kid'
Elle King talks about reconnecting with her famous dad — and addresses the nepo baby conversation Elle King is opening up about growing up with a famous father. The Grammy-nominated musician is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider and former model London King. And while King has a strong bond with her dad today, their relationship was strained for years. The "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" singer — who just released her country album, Come Get Your Wife — was born in L.A. but was raised by her mom...
Seth Rogen Jokes 'No One's Made a Good High School Movie' Since His 2007 Comedy Superbad
Seth Rogen says Superbad is still his 20-year-old The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle's "favorite movie" Superbad is still teen-comedy royalty in Seth Rogen's heart. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE surrounding an Airbnb collaboration inspired by his cannabis-home-goods brand Houseplant, Rogen says the 2007 comedy is the "favorite movie" of his The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle and LaBelle's friends. "What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like 19 years old and his and his friends' favorite movie is Superbad," raves the Golden Globe nominee, 40, before joking, "So it never changed for...
Paul McCartney on How Relationship with His 5 Kids Has Changed Over Time: 'They're Guiding Me'
Paul McCartney is a dad to five and a grandfather to eight Paul McCartney is opening up about fatherhood. In a recently shared blog on the Beatles icon's website, the father of five, 80, opened up about how his role as a dad has changed now that his children are adults. "As far as being a dad is concerned, I've always just tried to give my kids a bit of guidance if they seem to need it - but that was mainly when they were younger," he wrote. "Now...
Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'
Bonnie Raitt won song of the year for "Just Like That" at Sunday's Grammy Awards Bonnie Raitt took home the prestigious song of the year prize at the 2023 Grammy Awards. First Lady Jill Biden presented the award to a flabbergasted Raitt for "Just Like That," which the singer said was inspired by her friend and fellow musician John Prine, who died following a battle with coronavirus in 2020. "Oh my God," she said as she began her acceptance speech, her shock palpable. "I'm so surprised. I don't know...
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. View this post on Instagram...
