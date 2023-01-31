ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Sprouse & Mason Gooding Set For Voltage Pictures‘ Action Thriller ’Aftermath’ – EFM

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: After We Collided ‘s Dylan Sprouse and Scream VI ‘s Mason Gooding will star Patrick Lussier’s action thriller Aftermath , which Voltage Pictures will handle global sales on an introduce to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market.

Logline: On what should have been a peaceful afternoon drive, former Army Ranger Eric Daniels (Sprouse) finds himself trapped with hundreds of other commuters and a high-profile prisoner (Dichen Lachman) after a group of heavily armed ex-military contractors shut down Boston’s Tobin Bridge. As their leader (Mason Gooding) starts killing hostages, Sprouse must rely on his military training, killer instincts, and some unexpected help to get his little sister – and everyone else – home safely.

Megan Scott also stars with Kevin Chapman ( Coda, City on a Hill ) and Will Lyman ( Mystic River, The Other Guys ) in the Nathan Graham Davis penned project. Principal photography just wrapped in Boston.

Brian Pitt ( Beautiful Wedding, After, Marked Men ), Lucas Jarach ( Beautiful Disaster ), and Tim Sullivan ( Boss Level ) and produced the film.

“With Patrick’s (Lussier) expert direction, Dylan, Mason, Dichen, and Megan deliver knock out performances in Aftermath.  I’m sure our content partners and audiences the world over will respond incredibly well to this high voltage, fresh, THIS generation Action film,” said Voltage President and COO Jonathan Deckter.

Sprouse starred in the Chinese fantasy romance Turando t, and the romantic comedy Banana Split as well as Box office smash After We Collided . Sprouse also created and wrote Suneater which recently released in comic book format. He can next be seen alongside Virginia Gardner in Roger Kumble’s Beautiful Disaster, which releases April 2023. The highly anticipated sequel, Beautiful Wedding , recently wrapped. He is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and United Talent Agency.

Lussier directed the highly anticipated upcoming horror-thriller Play Dead starring Bailee Madison and Jerry O’Connell, which is set to release in March 2023 on Tubi. Other credits include the cult horror My Bloody Valentine starring Jensen Ackles, Jaime King and Kerr Smith, “Scream: The TV Series,” and USA’s “The Purge.” He is repped by A3 Artists Agency.

Breaking out with a supporting turn in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart , Gooding has also appeared in Hulu’s Love, Victor , the megahit fifth instalment of the Scream franchise, New Line’s Moonshot and Lionsgate’s Fall . He can next be seen in the highly anticipated sixth instalment of Scream . He is repped by CAA, Sugar23 and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.

Lachman recently appeared in the hit Apple series Severance and Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion . She’s known for her roles as Jiaying on ABC/Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D ., Frankie on the TNT series Animal Kingdom and Reileen Kawahara on the Netflix series Altered Carbon . Lachman also stars in the upcoming comedy feature Bad Therapy starring Alicia Silverstone, Haley Joel Osment and Rob Corddry. She is repped by Gersh and Management Production Entertainment. Stott’s credits include Little Fires Everywhere opposite Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon and Yes Day opposite Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez. She is repped by Anonymous Content and Osbrink Talent Agency

