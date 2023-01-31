ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

‘The Traitors’ renewed; ex-Syracuse football RB reuniting with season 1 cast

“The Traitors” has been renewed for a second season, and will also bring back the first season’s cast for a reunion special. Peacock debuted its new reality show last month, hosted by Alan Cumming, throwing celebrities and civilians together at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands for a chance to win $250,000. The twist? Three of the contestants are “the traitors” who will devise a plan to steal the prize from the others, who are known as “the faithful.”
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
CNY Inspirations: The need for continued awareness

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The originator of Black History Month, Carter Woodson, intended to explore modern black history as a starting point to deeper exploration beyond the arrival of enslaved Africans in the Americas, stating, “We are going back to that beautiful history and it is going to inspire us to greater achievements.”
