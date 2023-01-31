Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Want to shoot hoops at a museum? Basketball meets art at interactive Everson exhibit in Syracuse
Basketball, the 13-rule game invented in 1891, has grown far beyond the court since its creation. It’s evolved into an expansive cultural phenomenon, inspiring music, fashion, film, and art. The Everson’s latest exhibition features artists approaching the sport through new perspectives, and even lets you play a little ball at the museum.
Orange Weekly: Syracuse fans comment on Boeheim’s presser behavior, SU lax begins (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Things are getting busy on the Syracuse sports slate. Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball are trying to work out postseason resumes as the calendar flips to February. Orange fans had a lot to say about Jim Boeheim’s latest press conference antics as well. The...
‘The Traitors’ renewed; ex-Syracuse football RB reuniting with season 1 cast
“The Traitors” has been renewed for a second season, and will also bring back the first season’s cast for a reunion special. Peacock debuted its new reality show last month, hosted by Alan Cumming, throwing celebrities and civilians together at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands for a chance to win $250,000. The twist? Three of the contestants are “the traitors” who will devise a plan to steal the prize from the others, who are known as “the faithful.”
How to stream Syracuse lacrosse vs. Vermont: Season opener won’t be on TV
The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team begins its 2023 regular season against the Vermont Catamounts at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, February 4 (2/4/2023) at 1 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Vermont will air on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed...
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 10)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9.
Jesse Edwards carries Syracuse over BC, but Judah Mintz was key, too (Donna Ditota’s Quick Hits)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. -- Syracuse continued down the rematch road Saturday here at the Conte Forum, where the Orange played Boston College for the second time this season. Last time, SU won 79-65 on a day when Joe Girard scored 24 points and Benny Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
24 to compete Saturday in Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard spelling bee; winner goes to nationals
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twenty-four Central New York students will compete Saturday in the final oral round of The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee. The students won their school spelling bees and competed in the online regional round to qualify for the local final round, according to organizers. The students...
Matthew Bergeron is turning heads at the Senior Bowl: ‘One of the smoothest OL here’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron’s name has been a popular one on Twitter this week from those on the ground at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Practices started Tuesday for the American and National teams — Bergeron on the former — and concluded Thursday.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Boston College | Time, TV channel, free live stream
A slumping Syracuse Orange takes on the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum on Saturday, February 4 (2/4/2023) at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationwide on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) and other live TV services.
Eleven rounds, 24 spellers, 111 words: See who won the 2023 Post-Standard | Syracuse.com Spelling Bee
It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders, a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, smiled from ear to ear as she correctly spelled her final word: “plutonomy,” a noun defined as “political economy, economics.”. Second place went to Caydence Snakard, a...
Benny Williams returns to his Syracuse team after taking personal time off: ‘Back to normal’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to his Syracuse team on Wednesday after taking time earlier in the week for “personal reasons.”. Williams missed Monday’s game against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. He practiced on Wednesday, the first day the Orange returned to workouts after the loss to Virginia.
Joey Spallina went shot-crazy in Syracuse’s win over Vermont. Gary Gait says ‘the goals will come’
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse men’s lacrosse attacker Joey Spallina finally found the back of the net late in the third period, it felt like it should have been his third or fourth goal. The newest No. 22 wearer for the Orange had nine shots by that point...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s “probably’' returning for 2023-24 season
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jim Boeheim addressed speculation over his coaching future in the aftermath of Syracuse’s 77-68 win at Boston College on Saturday. In a one-on-one post-game interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Boeheim, who is 78 years old, said he’s leaning toward returning for a 48th season as the head coach at his alma mater.
City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
No more Syracuse Spark games as new box lacrosse league ends season early. Is a reboot coming?
Syracuse, N.Y. - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced this week its remaining games across the league have been called off, bringing a sudden end to the Syracuse Sparklemuffins’ first season of competition. But lacrosse fans don’t have to fret. The PBLA is looking to come back for the...
Jim Boeheim talks transfer portal and building rosters during his TK99 radio show
Syracuse, N.Y. – As Jim Boeheim surveys the ACC men’s basketball landscape, a significant development has occurred to him. “It’s still underrated a little bit,” he said, “but the tremendous influence of the transfer portal guys in our league is really unbelievable.”
CNY Inspirations: The need for continued awareness
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The originator of Black History Month, Carter Woodson, intended to explore modern black history as a starting point to deeper exploration beyond the arrival of enslaved Africans in the Americas, stating, “We are going back to that beautiful history and it is going to inspire us to greater achievements.”
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
