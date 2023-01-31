Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to grant investment support of up to $200 million in funding to Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer Billerud. The cornerstone of Billerud’s expansion into North America is planned to be the transformation of the Escanaba Mill. The project is expected to support hundreds of high paying jobs and require a significant number of contractors during the construction period.

