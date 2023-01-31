Read full article on original website
Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs
FedEx and Rivian Automotive have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. "Unfortunately,...
Michigan Legislation Assists Global Manufacturer's North American Expansion
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to grant investment support of up to $200 million in funding to Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer Billerud. The cornerstone of Billerud’s expansion into North America is planned to be the transformation of the Escanaba Mill. The project is expected to support hundreds of high paying jobs and require a significant number of contractors during the construction period.
Gulfstream G700 Amasses 25 Speed Records During World Tour
Gulfstream Aerospace announced the all-new Gulfstream G700 achieved 25 speed records on the recently completed G700 world tour. Gulfstream flew two fully outfitted G700 production test aircraft to more than 20 countries across six continents to demonstrate the aircraft’s performance capabilities. “The G700 world tour was a tremendous success,”...
