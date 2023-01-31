ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department hiring new Deputies

By Harper Emch
PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire new deputies.

West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes

Candidates for the Deputy position must be able to pass a physical exam to move on to the civil service test.

There is also a background check, a psychological evaluation and a polygraph test.  Applications can be picked up between 9 A.M. and 4 P.M. at the Wyoming County Clerk’s office in the Wyoming County Courthouse.

All applications must be turned in by March 3rd. The Physical test will be March 6, 2023 at Wyoming East High School and the Civil Service Test will be March 7, 2023. The full details can be seen below.

Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins
WVNS

WVNS

