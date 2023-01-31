Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department hiring new Deputies
PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire new deputies.West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
Candidates for the Deputy position must be able to pass a physical exam to move on to the civil service test.
There is also a background check, a psychological evaluation and a polygraph test. Applications can be picked up between 9 A.M. and 4 P.M. at the Wyoming County Clerk’s office in the Wyoming County Courthouse.
All applications must be turned in by March 3rd. The Physical test will be March 6, 2023 at Wyoming East High School and the Civil Service Test will be March 7, 2023. The full details can be seen below.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WVNS 59News DailySuspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 1