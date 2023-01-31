ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Allie Goss Named Head Of Brillstein Creative Partners

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RPvV_0kXZqRQc00

EXCLUSIVE: Former Made Up Stories and Netflix executive Allie Goss has been appointed President of Brillstein Creative Partners , the production arm of Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Goss, who started late last year and oversees the existing team, succeeds Amy Powell who left in October to join Amazon as Head of Entertainment, Culture & Social.

“Allie is a talented producer and executive with impeccable taste,” said Jon Liebman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brillstein Entertainment Partners. “She is well-respected within the creative community and has worked across some of the most successful and acclaimed television series in the last decade. We’re thrilled to have her lead Brillstein Creative Partners.”

Most recently, Goss was EVP for Made Up Stories, the production company founded by Bruna Papandrea. There, Goss produced the TV adaptation based on Sarah Vaughn’s best-selling novel, Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix, directed by S.J. Clarkson and written by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson. She also served as executive producer on Roar for Apple TV+, based on Cecelia Aher’s short story collection of the same name, which featured a star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, and Cynthia Erivo.

Goss started her career at Netflix, where she was an executive for over 13 years, first in licensing content and then in original series, playing a key role in the streamer’s foray into original programming. Goss, who rose to Vice President of Original Series, oversaw a development team working across such series as Unbelievable, The Crown, Seven Seconds, Behind Her Eyes , as well as the Marvel suite of series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher.

“I’m excited to have joined the phenomenal team at Brillstein,” said Goss. “I’m looking forward to building a slate filled with passionate storytellers with bold ideas that transcend borders.”

Brillstein Content Partners, which focuses on premium and commercial storytelling across film and TV, has several projects in development at major streamers, including Netflix and Apple TV+.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Regina King & Freddie Highmore Executive Producing ‘The Comedown’ Series Adaptation In Works At Starz

EXCLUSIVE: Starz is developing The Comedown, a comedic drama series based on Rafael Frumkin’s book by the same name, sources tell Deadline. The project hails from Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions and Freddie Highmore’s Alfresco Pictures as well as TriStar Television, a division of Sony Pictures TV where The Good Doctor star Highmore has had an overall deal. A rep for Starz declined comment. Written by Gretchen Enders (WandaVision), The Comedown is a darkly comedic, multigenerational drama that explores delineating lines of race, class, religion, and time, through the story of two very different Cleveland families – one Black, one...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Latinx List Finalists For 2022 Unveiled; Two Scribes Set For Netflix Script Deals

EXCLUSIVE: 2022 finalists for the Latinx List, showcasing top works by up-and-coming Latinx screenwriters, have been unveiled by The Latin Tracking Board, NALIP, the Untitled Latinx Project, and The Black List. The batch of selected scripts consists of five original pilots and six original features. Among the finalists are Daniel F. Pérez (2096) and Makana Lani (Contingent), who have received WGA-minimum script deals from Netflix, through the Latinx List’s partnership with the streamer announced last summer. “By providing this opportunity, the Latinx List is kicking the door wide open for emerging writers, and I’m humbled to be selected among such talented creatives,”...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Producer/Manager Josh Kesselman Joins Sugar23

EXCLUSIVE: Industry veteran Josh Kesselman is joining Sugar23 as a producer and manager in the company’s expanding management division. “Coming to Sugar23 is a dream come true. Michael and I have been talking about working together for years and what better time than in the year 2023! Could not be more excited to be working with all of my new colleagues. The energy and growth at this company is second to none!” said Kesselman. Prior to Sugar23, Kesselman spent the last decade at Thruline Entertainment. His most recent projects include the Emmy-winning television series The Great and the documentary Obey Giant for...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Irene Cara’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

A Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner’s report indicates that Fame star Irene Cara’s official cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. In layperson’s terms, she had a hardening of the arteries and stress on her heart as a result of high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The report, received by Deadline, also noted Cara was diabetic. The Oscar-winning singer who died at 63 was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for playing Coco in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Deadline

Serena Williams Forgives Her ‘King Richard’ Film Father Will Smith For That Infamous Oscars Slap

Tennis star Serena Williams is not about to double-fault on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, she talked about King Richard, the biopic where Smith played her father and won a Best Actor award moments after shocking the world by slapping host Chris Rock and cursing him. Surprisingly, Williams – who was known for a sometimes volatile temper on the courts – called for compassion and understanding about Smith’s actions. “I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film (honored) after that with Questlove that kind of was...
Deadline

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos’ “New Lie” About ‘Spider-Man’ Musical & Donald Trump

Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and took several swipes at George Santos and Donald Trump. Related Story ‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns Around A “Breaking News” Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Pedro Pascal Spoofs 'The Last Of Us' In Trailer For Apocalyptic Mario Kart Prestige Drama Series Che introduced the first Santos joke of the night recalling that the congressman was stepping aside from his committees “to avoid distraction.” “‘The last...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Actor Eleonora Romandini Signs With Stride Management

EXCLUSIVE: Italian actress Eleonora Romandini, known in the U.S. for her role as Isabella, a concierge in HBO’s The White Lotus, has signed with Stride Management for representation. Romandini shares a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for her role as Isabella, the object of hotel manager Valentina’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) affection on Season 2 of The White Lotus, created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White. A graduate of the 09 Academy in Milan in law, Romandini’s Italian series credits include RAI’s Il paradiso delle Signore and the short film Mythe Dior, directed by Matteo Garrone....
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

China Spy Balloon Shot Down Over Atlantic, Live Feed Captures Its Plummet Into Ocean

The controversial Chinese balloon that traversed the United States has been shot down. A live feed on YouTube covered the balloon’s plummet from 60,000 feet. The shoot occurred over the Atlantic Ocean just east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and reports indicate that efforts are being made to recover it for study. A full air ground-stop was in effect in the area until 3:30 pm. ET to facilitate the balloon takedown. Political and public pressure to down the balloon mounted in the last few days, with one Congressman calling for an investigation as to why it was allowed to continue on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Has Made A New Hit Of Linda Ronstadt’s 53-Year-Old Song ’Long Long Time’ – All Because Seth Rudetsky Knows Everything

Two years ago to this very day, Seth Rudetsky, the Broadway composer, musician, podcaster, host of a show on SiriusXM radio, fundraiser, musical cruise host, conveyer of pop culture trivia and, now, “source music consultant,” received a text from Craig Mazin, the screenwriter, director and producer. Mazin was friends with Ted Griffin, who is married to Sutton Foster, who knows, as does seemingly everybody else in musical theater, Rudetsky. “I get this text,” Sudetsky remembers, “in all capital letters, saying IT’S EMMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD WINNING CRAIG MAZIN. STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING. I NEED YOUR HELP.” Specifically, Mazin needed a song...
Deadline

Warner Bros Takes Stephen King Bestseller ‘Billy Summers’, Bad Robot & Appian Way To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. has acquired the Stephen King bestseller Billy Summers. While in development, the feature project will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. If this comes out great, it could be a project for Abrams to direct with DiCaprio playing the title character. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz are writing the screenplay. This was originally packaged as a ten-episode limited series, shopped around to cable networks and streamers, as we first told you last February, but the decision was made that Billy Summers would work better as a feature. Billy Summers is a...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns Around A “Breaking News” Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon

Saturday Night Live quickly turned around a sketch that riffed on the U.S. military’s takedown of the Chinese balloon earlier in the day Saturday, skewering the national obsession over suspected spy craft. Related Story Pedro Pascal Is Clicker-Bait In New 'SNL' Promo Related Story Like A Good Neighbor, Michael B. Jordan As 'Jake' From State Farm is There…and There, And There, In SNL Ad Spoof Related Story 'SNL': Michael B. Jordan & Bowen Yang Get Into Voice-Over Booth For 'Street Fighter 6' Just hours after cable news covered the missile strike that sent the balloon into ocean waters off the coast of South Carolina, SNL opened with...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Neal McDonough, Sean Astin Join ‘The Shift’; Brainstorm Media Acquires ‘Acidman’ With Dianna Agron, Thomas Haden Church; Hope Runs High Takes BAFTA-Nominated Doc ‘Rebellion’ — Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), Sean Astin (Stranger Things) and Rose Reid (Finding You) will join Kristoffer Polaha, John Billingsley, Jason Marsden, Nolan North, Emily Rose and more in the sci-fi thriller The Shift, which has entered production in Birmingham, AL. The film written and directed by Brock Heasley marks the first original theatrical effort from Angel Studios, the studio behind the crowdfunded streaming series The Chosen. Plot details are under wraps. But Liz Tabish, Paras Patel and Jordan Walker Ross will also feature in the cast of the pic from Ken Carpenter’s Nook Lane Entertainment.  McDonough is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment...
OREGON STATE
Deadline

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’s Edward Berger Launches Production Outfit & Partners With Fremantle

Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger has launched a production outfit and struck a first-look deal with Fremantle. Berger has forged Nine Hours with partner Luke Rivett (The Tomorrow Man) and producer Jeanne Tremsal (So Long Daddy, See You in Hell) and the indie will make global TV and film projects. Fremantle will house Nine Hours’ TV projects for the next two years as well as being given second-look access to Berger’s new film pipeline. Berger is fresh off the back of nine Oscar nominations for critically-acclaimed Netflix adaptation All Quiet on the Western Front , which has...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

WWE CEO Nick Khan Updates On Sale Process As Q4 Earnings Include $7.4 Million In Expenses For Settled Vince McMahon Claims

WWE CEO Nick Khan said an exploration of strategic alternatives is in early stages but well underway and the company will “consider a broad range of possibilities.” Speaking on a call after quarterly earnings, Khan addressed the sale process intiated in the midst of some major corporate drama. Majority shareholder and former longtime CEO Vince McMahon, who stepped back last summer, returned as executive chairman in early January. When he did, he brought two allies and former directors with him to the board, and ejected three sitting members.   “There is more interest than ever in owning content and intellectual property....
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Melinda Dillon Dies: ‘Close Encounters’, ‘A Christmas Story’ & ‘Absence Of Malice’ Actress Was 83

Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Elon Musk’s Twitter To Start Charging Businesses $1K A Month To Keep Gold Checkmark – Report

Elon Musk continues to look for ways to make Twitter profitable and make back his investment. The new strategy takes aim at businesses and their brands on the social media platform. Well-known brands received a golden checkmark to distinguish them from the blue checkmarks, which now means they are subscribers of Twitter Blue. The gold checkmark meant that Twitter “verified” the business as legitimate. However, with the change, if brands want to keep their golden checkmark they will have to pay $1,000 a month, according to a report from The Information. Social media expert Matt Navarra shared a screenshot of an alleged e-mail...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

WWE-Produced ‘Contra Las Cuerdas’ Earns International Ratings Success As Company Leans Into Scripted Programming

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque touched on the success of the company’s original programming during Thursday’s Q4 investors call, including the recently debuted local-language series Contra Las Cuerdas. The Spanish-language series, which is executive produced by WWE Studios, debuted on Netflix globally on January 25. It follows a young mother who enters the wrestling ring in the arenas of Mexico to regain the affection of her lucha libre-loving daughter after being in prison. “Strong content is the bedrock of this company and drives our business,” Levesque said during the call, citing several data points from Parrot Analytics. Since its debut, the...
Deadline

Cliff Curtis Joins Jason Momoa’s Apple Series ‘Chief Of War’ As Recurring

Cliff Curtis (Avatar films, Fear The Walking Dead) is set for a key recurring role in Chief of War, Apple TV+’s upcoming series starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa. Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the nine-episode Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Curtis will play Keōua, the cousin of Kamehameha (played by newcomer Kaina Makua), and believes himself to be the rightful leader of Hawai’i.  In addition to Momoa, “Chief of War” stars Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o,  Brandon Finn, James Udom, Native Hawaiian actress Mainei Kinimaka, and Te...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Seven.One Entertainment’s Henrik Pabst Joins Quintus Studios Advisory Board

EXCLUSIVE: Seven.One Entertainment Chief Content Officer Henrik Pabst has joined the board of German compatriot distributor/channel operator Quintus Studios. Pabst will advise on content strategy and market issues. He leads content for ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s German content arm Seven.One Entertainment and is Managing Director of content arm Seven.One Studios. Former Barcroft Studios Chief Content Officer Caspar Norman has also joined the newly established board, focusing on content monetization. Both execs will work closely with Quintus Studios founder and Managing Director Gerrit Kemming. “Gerrit has built a successful business with an innovative business model, ripe for these times of disruption in the content business and I’m looking forward...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’: Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits

Sarah Paulson made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, joining Pedro Pascal for a sketch that poked fun at the younger generation for their online habits. Related Story ‘Saturday Night Live‘: Pedro Pascal Spoofs ’The Last Of Us’ In Trailer For Apocalyptic Mario Kart Prestige Drama Series Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump In the sketch, Pascal plays a high school teacher named Mr. Ben, who is giving a presentation about technology use to his students. He tells the students there’s...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Deadline

159K+
Followers
43K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy