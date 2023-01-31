Allie Goss Named Head Of Brillstein Creative Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Former Made Up Stories and Netflix executive Allie Goss has been appointed President of Brillstein Creative Partners , the production arm of Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Goss, who started late last year and oversees the existing team, succeeds Amy Powell who left in October to join Amazon as Head of Entertainment, Culture & Social.

“Allie is a talented producer and executive with impeccable taste,” said Jon Liebman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brillstein Entertainment Partners. “She is well-respected within the creative community and has worked across some of the most successful and acclaimed television series in the last decade. We’re thrilled to have her lead Brillstein Creative Partners.”

Most recently, Goss was EVP for Made Up Stories, the production company founded by Bruna Papandrea. There, Goss produced the TV adaptation based on Sarah Vaughn’s best-selling novel, Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix, directed by S.J. Clarkson and written by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson. She also served as executive producer on Roar for Apple TV+, based on Cecelia Aher’s short story collection of the same name, which featured a star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, and Cynthia Erivo.

Goss started her career at Netflix, where she was an executive for over 13 years, first in licensing content and then in original series, playing a key role in the streamer’s foray into original programming. Goss, who rose to Vice President of Original Series, oversaw a development team working across such series as Unbelievable, The Crown, Seven Seconds, Behind Her Eyes , as well as the Marvel suite of series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher.

“I’m excited to have joined the phenomenal team at Brillstein,” said Goss. “I’m looking forward to building a slate filled with passionate storytellers with bold ideas that transcend borders.”

Brillstein Content Partners, which focuses on premium and commercial storytelling across film and TV, has several projects in development at major streamers, including Netflix and Apple TV+.