Derek Carr refuses to bend on $40 million decision Raiders must make
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to have a messy divorce. Carr’s latest contract antics are sure to make his split from the Raiders all the more complicated. Carr indicated that he won’t push back the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, via ESPN’s Stephen...
‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence
Peyton Manning certainly likes what he has seen from Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past 2022 season. The Jaguars finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC. One year later, however, they topped the AFC South with a 9-8 record and made it to the playoffs. Not only that but they also […] The post ‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract saga draws honest take from Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens have a big Lamar Jackson problem on their hands. After failing to reach an extension with him last year, the team is now facing the very real possibility of losing their star quarterback. With the offseason almost starting, Baltimore now has to consider what constitutes a fair offer in their eyes. One of Lamar Jackson’s teammates, Roquan Smith, shared his thoughts on the star’s contract extension.
Broncos’ Sean Payton hire draws response from Jerry Jones after years of Cowboys rumors
Timing is everything. The Denver Broncos stole a lot of headlines earlier this week when they acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Now, his old friend and camera magnet, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is sharing his thoughts following years’ worth of rumors potentially linking Payton to Dallas.
RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation
The New York Jets are on the hunt for a new quarterback. That much is obvious, especially with their performance last season. The QB position was easily their worst position last year, with Zach Wilson severely underwhelming. They’ve already been linked to one Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets apparently have two other targets: Jimmy Garoppolo […] The post RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star
The Miami Dolphins’ offseason will be crucial. It may carry potential repercussions for the team for years to come. One main concern is Tua Tagovailoa’s potential as a long-term quarterback. Will Miami stick with him or not? This is where the possibility of landing Aaron Rodgers comes in. In our minds, he would be the […] The post Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Brandon Aiyuk claims Philly will be ‘exposed’ by Chiefs like 49ers would have
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is bitter his team is not in the Super Bowl. After getting crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the 24-year-old had some strong words for their chances against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. “I don’t know...
Alabama football’s 5-star QB reacts to new OC hire
There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits. Former...
John Lynch’s firm message to Trey Lance about staying healthy in 2023
The San Francisco 49ers somehow managed to reach the NFC Championship Game this season despite losing their top two quarterbacks in the regular season. John Lynch and company have some tough decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury all the way back in Week 2 of the regular season.
Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move
As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Judon drops truth bomb on Mac Jones’ future with Patriots
While Matthew Judon is living it up at the Pro Bowl for the second straight season representing the New England Patriots, he wasn’t joined by Mac Jones this season. After a strong rookie campaign, Jones struggled mightily in 2022, and will now face an offseason of many questions after an unsuccessful sophomore campaign in the NFL.
Jared Goff’s message to Derek Carr after getting dumped by Raiders
Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders is coming to an end. The star QB is set to be moved after a rather disappointing first season under Josh McDaniels’ tutelage. It’s a tough position to be in, for sure. However, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff had some inspirational words for Carr as he navigates this difficult time he’s in, per the Las Vegas Review Journal.
Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Derek Carr trade speculation gets massive Deshaun Watson type update
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are headed towards an inevitable split. But as the Raiders try to trade their franchise cornerstone, actually dealing Carr is shaping up to be very similar to how the Houston Texans handled their Deshaun Watson situation. The Raiders have allowed Carr to look...
James Harrison’s hilarious reaction to Antonio Brown’s shocking allegations against him
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is having some fun with the allegations that have been made against him by Antonio Brown. Brown recently said that he blames James Harrison for giving him CTE when the players were teammates with the Steelers. Brown made the allegations on Instagram live, saying that he’s been “super aggressive” […] The post James Harrison’s hilarious reaction to Antonio Brown’s shocking allegations against him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s perfect ‘scripted’ joke with wife potentially giving birth to child at Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is prepared for his wife to give birth to their third child during Super Bowl LVII. Kylie McDevitt, Jason Kelce’s wife, is pregnant with one week remaining until the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In a conversation with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis […] The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s perfect ‘scripted’ joke with wife potentially giving birth to child at Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s confident outlook after Jaguars’ breakout season
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars had a breakout campaign in 2022-23, and the young quarterback is excited about the future in Florida. “I have a lot more confidence in where we’re going moving forward,” Lawrence told Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “We have our coach, we’ve got a lot of our guys coming back on […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s confident outlook after Jaguars’ breakout season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
