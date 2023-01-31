Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
(Apparently) the Headless Horseman is real and he's in Kissimmee, FloridaEvie M.Kissimmee, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Related
click orlando
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
click orlando
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
995qyk.com
Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios
Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
click orlando
‘These poor trees:’ Clermont citrus farm rallies after back-to-back hurricanes, freezes
CLERMONT, Fla. – “These poor trees, they have gone through two hurricanes and two nights of freezes in the last few months, they are hanging in there though,” said Tara Boshell with Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. In late December, as people were preparing for Christmas, Boshell...
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
click orlando
Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.
click orlando
‘A slow trudge:’ Seminole County continues recovery after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Cleaning up is only the start of what will be a long recovery effort in Seminole County following Hurricane Ian. As you drive through neighborhoods in Geneva, you can see a drastic difference from four months ago when water covered the road near Lake Harney, but the damage is done.
click orlando
‘Protect your pets:’ Orange County neighbors struggle with uptick in coyotes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in the Lark Killarney area of Orange County said they’ve seen an increase in the coyote population in their area, sparking concerns among neighbors. Orange County resident Carol Matthews said she believes three of their family’s cats have been killed by coyotes.
click orlando
Orlando International Airport surpasses 50M passengers again in 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of passengers coming through Orlando International Airport surpassed 50 million last year, but has not reached pre-pandemic numbers yet. The airport announced Friday that 50,178,499 passengers came through the airport in 2022, an increase of 24% compared to 2021. It’s the second time passenger...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Storm system to bring big weather changes to Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 84 degrees. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. We have a warm day Thursday ahead. The afternoon will feature more sunshine with winds turning southeasterly bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread low-80s. Stay hydrated. BEACHES:. A mix of sun and...
Lakewood Ranch ice cream distributor sees growing demand
The company is a distributor that started in 2015. They're often featured in local ice cream shops across the Southeast and even the Caribbean.
wfla.com
‘Smoke on the Water’: great BBQ and an even better cause
Rob “Rub” Bagby of Swamp Boys BBQ, one of the winningest competitors on the barbecue competition circuit, joins us to share his secrets for the best at-home ribs ahead of the 19th annual “Smoke on the Water”. 50 teams from across the country will compete at this weekend’s event, and proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Polk County.
Popular Florida Destination Named One Of The Cheapest Places To Travel
Travel + Leisure looked to Kayak to find the most budget-friendly vacation spots around the world.
fox13news.com
Mosaic sells golf resort built on phosphate land for $160 million
BOWLING GREEN Fla. - One of Florida’s most unusual and upscale golf resorts has been sold. Streamsong Resort in South Polk County sits on 7,000 acres of former phosphate mining land that was owned by the Mosaic Company. Now it's been sold for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC.
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
Bay News 9
A show of strength for a Lakeland community, decades old cold case solved and heart health importance during black history month
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Showers and thunderstorms will move in for Friday along a cold front. While it will not be a complete washout, it will be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy. Winds will also pick up behind the...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
Winter Haven breaks ground on first affordable housing complex
The city of Winter Haven partnered with Blue Sky Communities developer to pull together $27 million in funding to help with the housing crisis.
Reports: You can rent Tom Brady's Davis Islands home for $60K a month
TAMPA, Fla. — As legendary Bucs quarterback Tom Brady bids farewell to Tampa Bay, he leaves us with a Super Bowl championship, endless memories — and a chance to live in his swanky Davis Islands house. That's right. According to multiple reports, you can rent the spot Brady...
Comments / 1