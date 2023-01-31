ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike

Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone.  Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida

Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week

Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
