Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
That thing in the sky over West Palm last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon. It was weirder
A billowy object floating above West Palm Beach like an ethereal jellyfish last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon, but it did have people wondering: "What the heck is that?" As Palm Beach Post reporter Kimberly Miller reported at the time, the object was from a company hoping to take tourists on balloon trips to space. Yes, space.
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in Miami
I have been taking a look at the best burgers in the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to the city of Miami and the highest-ranked burger restaurants in the city.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
Boca man dies, 2nd seriously hurt in scooter-car collision
BOCA RATON — A 43-year-old Boca Raton man riding a motor scooter was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, in a two-vehicle collison Thursday afternoon, police said Friday. Didier Hurtado Estrada was riding his 2020 YNGF RevolutionX east on the right shoulder of West Palmetto Park Road, west of...
Ferrari Left Hanging In Florida Elevator Shaft After Car Lift Malfunctions
It took fire rescue crews four hours to remove the luxury car.
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
iheart.com
Hasidic Jewish Man Removed From Fort Lauderdale Delta Flight Over Hat
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WIOD.com via BocaNewsNow.com) — Delta Airlines is investigating the removal of a Hasidic Jewish man from a Fort Lauderdale to NYC LaGuardia flight, apparently over his hat. In video posted to social media, the man is seen being escorted from Delta Flight 1541 -- in Fort...
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four.
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
Billie Jean Cup coming to Delray Beach Tennis Center, and Coco Gauff will be playing
After a disappointing showing at the Australian Open, Coco Gauff was back in Delray Beach Friday to announce some better news: The Billie Jean Cup is coming to her hometown. As first reported by The Palm Beach Post, a qualifier between the United States and Austria — that will include Gauff — will...
WSVN-TV
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
bocaratontribune.com
“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week
Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 0