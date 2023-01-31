MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s Erik Stevenson’s world, and he’s only letting us live in it. With West Virginia’s season having reached critical mass with a 2-7 Big 12 record and with little wiggle room left if it wants to avoid spending March at home, the Mountaineers put it all together and buried Oklahoma, 93-61, in what was unquestionably their best performance of the season.

