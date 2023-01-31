Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, Schools releases February school menus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County school menus for February follow. Breakfast comes with fruit, juice and milk. Water available for breakfast and lunch. Milk served with lunch. Monday, Feb. 6: Breakfast — cereal bar. Lunch — orange chicken, rice, stir-fry vegetables, fruit, fortune cookie.
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 5, 1889: Fiddler and self-taught physician James Franklin “Doc” White was born near Ivydale, Clay County. White served the community...
WVNews
Keeping the memories alive: Alumni honor now-closed high schools in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the area’s old high schools are long gone, folks across Clarksburg are still keeping in touch with their classmates and keeping memories alive through alumni events. Some schools work to organize yearly reunions while others focus on specific classes to do reunions...
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute and UHC partner to bring advanced radiation oncology to Harrison County; Doddridge County native to lead the transition
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Advanced radiation oncology services and clinical trials will soon be available in Bridgeport, allowing patients from Harrison and surrounding counties to receive cancer care closer to home. The WVU Cancer Institute is partnering with WVU Medicine United Hospital Center to expand radiation oncology services...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice on his tax plan, possible congressional run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has made several attempts to reduce or eliminate the state’s personal income tax in recent years. After back-to-back attempts to reduce the tax — during the 2021 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature and during a special session in the summer of 2022 — fizzled out, Justice laid out another plan of attack during his 2023 State of the State address.
WVNews
West Virginia Secretary of State Warner discusses 2024 candidacy, voting expansion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently announced his plans to run for governor in 2024. Warner, who was elected to his current position in 2017, joined the latest episode of WV News’ West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast to discuss the campaign, a few of the bills under consideration at the state Capitol and his office’s involvement with mobile voting.
WVNews
West Virginia House Minority Leader Skaff on firearms, divisive bills and fixes for PEIA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates are operating in the extreme minority, occupying just 12 of the chamber’s 100 seats. House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kan-awha, joined the latest episode of WV News’ webcast, West Virginia Legislature This Week, to talk about firearms legislation, pushing back against bills offered by Republicans and solutions for sustaining the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
WVNews
Stevenson sharp on Saturday again as West Virginia eradicates Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s Erik Stevenson’s world, and he’s only letting us live in it. With West Virginia’s season having reached critical mass with a 2-7 Big 12 record and with little wiggle room left if it wants to avoid spending March at home, the Mountaineers put it all together and buried Oklahoma, 93-61, in what was unquestionably their best performance of the season.
WVNews
West Virginia quarterbacking great Rasheed Marshall recovering from pulmonary embolism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks back, this tweet showed up on my Twitter feed:. “Thank you @NealBrown_WVU and the entire @WVUfootball program for their thoughts and prayers after a recent health issue I received a heartfelt message in the mail that really lifted my spirits as I embark on this journey to recovery.”
WVNews
Stevenson scores 34, West Virginia routs Oklahoma 93-61
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson topped his week-old career high by putting up 34 points as West Virginia routed Oklahoma 93-61 on Saturday night. The Mountaineers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners, taking control early and pulling away late. West Virginia held a 26-point lead at halftime. Oklahoma used a 9-0 run in the second half to get the deficit down to 20 points, but no closer.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Clarksburg Chess Club meeting, 6-8 p.m. All skill levels. Bring own chess board if you have one. Justin Crawford, CrawfordJustin66@gmail.com.
WVNews
West Virginia 93, Oklahoma 61
OKLAHOMA (12-11) Hill 3-5 0-1 6, T.Groves 0-2 2-2 2, Cortes 1-4 4-6 6, Sherfield 6-13 0-0 16, Uzan 1-8 0-0 2, Oweh 2-8 3-6 7, Bamisile 5-10 0-0 11, Godwin 1-2 0-2 2, J.Groves 1-3 1-2 3, Noland 1-3 2-3 4, Schroder 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-59 12-22 61.
WVNews
Birth announcements
STICKLE — A son, Greyson Paul Stickle, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Jan. 23, 2023, in Bridgeport to Tiffany Siders and Richard Stickle of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Linda Siders and Paul Siders of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are James Patton Jr. of Stonewood and Kimberly Wilson of Clarksburg.
WVNews
RCB boys, Bridgeport girls take top honors at swimming regionals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Teams from Bridgeport to Beckley converged on The Bridge Sports Complex on Saturday for the Region III High School Swim Championships. At the end of the afternoon, two local squads reigned supreme. The Robert C. Byrd boys and Bridgeport girls picked up the regional...
WVNews
South Carolina's Beamer suspends three freshmen from program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said freshmen Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program. There was no reason given for the suspensions in the school's statement Friday. Online records showed Rhames, 18, was booked last night and was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 93-61 pasting of Oklahoma. The Mountaineers broke a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners on the strength of Erik Stevenson's 34 points and James Okonkwo's 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kedrian Johnson had an otherworldly +39 rating as he scored 16...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 93-61 win over Oklahoma. The Mountaineers moved a game ahead of the Sooners in the Big 12 standings as Erik Stevenson hit six 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 34 points. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
WVNews
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
WVNews
Calvin, Noel power Wright State over Robert Morris 82-67
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Trey Calvin scored 24 points and Brandon Noel notched a double-double to lead Wright State to an 82-67 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday. Calvin sank 10 of 19 shots and all three of his foul shots for the Raiders (14-11, 7-7 Horizon League). Noel finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Tim Finke 11 points.
WVNews
Doddridge County rallies but comes up short against Ritchie County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Considering the circumstances, Doddridge County couldn’t have asked for anything more — a chance to win the game. Trailing by four points with 26.1 seconds remaining, Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and the Bulldogs got the rebound.
Comments / 0