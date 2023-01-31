ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — As the cost of living goes up, so does the minimum wage; that’s what the Governor said in her budget presentation on Wednesday, but lawmakers and advocates of Raise The Wage Act say with record inflation, the Governor’s plan won’t cut it. Right now, the minimum wage in New York ranges from $14.20 to $15 an hour. Advocates are pushing for a minimum wage of $21.25 an hour by the year 2027 and then index to inflation.

2 DAYS AGO