Texas State

California won’t require COVID vaccine to attend schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Children in California won’t have to get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools, state public health officials confirmed Friday, ending one of the last major restrictions of the pandemic in the nation’s most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom first announced the policy in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
$7.3 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered in New York State in 2022

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In 2022, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recovered 231 stolen vehicles amassing a value of over $7.3 million, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office. “Since the day I took office, the safety of New Yorkers has been my...
Nominations being accepted for NY Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Nominations for new members to the New York Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board are currently being accepted. The first New York State Dairy Promotion Advisory Board was appointed in May of 1972 at the request of dairy producers. The advisory board assists the commissioner in...
Raise The Wage advocates says Hochul’s plan falls short

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — As the cost of living goes up, so does the minimum wage; that’s what the Governor said in her budget presentation on Wednesday, but lawmakers and advocates of Raise The Wage Act say with record inflation, the Governor’s plan won’t cut it. Right now, the minimum wage in New York ranges from $14.20 to $15 an hour. Advocates are pushing for a minimum wage of $21.25 an hour by the year 2027 and then index to inflation.
Pedulla’s 22 points lift Virginia Tech past No. 6 Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 22 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 6 Virginia 74-68 on Saturday, snapping the Cavaliers’ seven-game winning streak. Pedulla made 6 of 13 from the floor as the Hokies (14-10, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted their biggest win of the season. He added 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Justin Mutts added 17 points.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Truex wins NASCAR’s sloppy return to Los Angeles Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event. Truex took the...

