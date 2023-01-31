Read full article on original website
assetservicingtimes.com
State Street and DekaBank to continue partnership
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s asset management business, Deka Investment, is to continue its partnership with State Street. The agreement extends the partnership, established in 2016, for a further decade. State Street provides back-office investment services to Deka Investment’s more than €280 billion in assets across Germany and Luxembourg. These services...
CoinTelegraph
Tether CTO denies borrowing from bankrupt lender Celsius
According to its chief technology officer, the company behind Tether (USDT), the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization, has never received any loan from the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius. Paolo Ardoino, the chief technology officer at Tether and Bitfinex crypto exchange, took to Twitter on Jan. 31 to announce...
assetservicingtimes.com
FINBOURNE receives debt facility from Kreos Capital
FINBOURNE Technology (FINBOURNE) has secured a £30 million debt facility in partnership with debt provider Kreos Capital. The facility will enable an enhanced value proposition, the company says. By strengthening FINBOURNE’s capital structure it will be able to grow beyond investment management and into banking and capital markets.
TransUnion Invests in UK Open Banking Firm Bud Financial
TransUnion has invested in British open banking and data intelligence firm Bud Financial Limited. The global information and insights company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release that this partnership will drive innovation in the personal finance market and greater financial inclusion among consumers. “This strategic investment marks the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
bitcoinist.com
China Will Declare Crypto And Bitcoin A ‘Legitimate Form of Wealth,’ Tron Founder Claims
China is one of the most crypto and Bitcoin-hostile countries on earth. Back in 2017, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned the operation of exchanges in China. In May 2021, Chinese authorities ordered a ban on Bitcoin mining. At the end of September 2021, the Chinese central bank banned all crypto transactions.
Kraken Retreats: Crypto Exchange Shuts Abu Dhabi Office, Cuts Workforce
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken closed its Abu Dhabi office less than a year after obtaining a local license as part of its ongoing retrenchment efforts. The company reportedly laid off most of its team focused on the Middle East and North Africa, affecting around eight employees. The exchange also suspended support...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF Has Best Month Ever
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) came roaring back in January, notching a partial bounceback from its tumultuous time in 2022. Shares of the exchange traded fund closed out the month at $39.93, a near 28% increase from the end of December, marking its best monthly performance since launching in 2014.
bitcoinist.com
California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution
Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
dailyhodl.com
Layer-1 Blockchain Explodes 150% As Chinese Social Media Giant Integrates Crypto Platform
A layer-1 blockchain project exploded last week on the heels of a new integration with a Chinese social media giant. Multi-chain ecosystem Conflux Network (CFX) is trading around $0.0554 at time of writing, up over 150% from its 2023 open of $0.022. CFX, which is the 250th-ranked crypto asset by...
assetservicingtimes.com
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund. Norway-based DNB Asset Management (DNB) has selected Pictet Asset Services (Pictet) to provide custody and fund administration services for its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund. The umbrella fund is a UCITS SICAV and is composed of 17 sub-funds which manage €3...
'They Don't Want to Be Left in the Past': 82% of Millionaires Are Not Deterred From Crypto in the Wake of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Collapse
Despite the volatile nature of crypto, millionaires still want to be ahead of the curve.
assetservicingtimes.com
CHIPS remains top of market, TCH report states
The Clearing House (TCH) has released the findings of an independent review into the efficacy of clearing and settlement system CHIPS, conducted by technology firm FNA. The report concludes that CHIPS is “extremely efficient” in its use of liquidity and compares “very favourably” against similar global high-value payment systems. This efficiency allows for liquidity to be used elsewhere, something essential in light of rising rates, TCH says.
fintechfutures.com
Will regulated cryptocurrency become the new fiat currency?
With the collapse of FTX in November 2022 bringing to the forefront the need for regulation in the crypto industry, both policymakers and the financial sector are left asking how a virtual asset, existing only on a borderless blockchain ledger, can be truly regulated. Likewise, if crypto is designed to...
