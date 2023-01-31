ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State Street and DekaBank to continue partnership

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s asset management business, Deka Investment, is to continue its partnership with State Street. The agreement extends the partnership, established in 2016, for a further decade. State Street provides back-office investment services to Deka Investment’s more than €280 billion in assets across Germany and Luxembourg. These services...
CoinTelegraph

Tether CTO denies borrowing from bankrupt lender Celsius

According to its chief technology officer, the company behind Tether (USDT), the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization, has never received any loan from the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius. Paolo Ardoino, the chief technology officer at Tether and Bitfinex crypto exchange, took to Twitter on Jan. 31 to announce...
assetservicingtimes.com

FINBOURNE receives debt facility from Kreos Capital

FINBOURNE Technology (FINBOURNE) has secured a £30 million debt facility in partnership with debt provider Kreos Capital. The facility will enable an enhanced value proposition, the company says. By strengthening FINBOURNE’s capital structure it will be able to grow beyond investment management and into banking and capital markets.
PYMNTS

TransUnion Invests in UK Open Banking Firm Bud Financial

TransUnion has invested in British open banking and data intelligence firm Bud Financial Limited. The global information and insights company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release that this partnership will drive innovation in the personal finance market and greater financial inclusion among consumers. “This strategic investment marks the...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga

Kraken Retreats: Crypto Exchange Shuts Abu Dhabi Office, Cuts Workforce

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken closed its Abu Dhabi office less than a year after obtaining a local license as part of its ongoing retrenchment efforts. The company reportedly laid off most of its team focused on the Middle East and North Africa, affecting around eight employees. The exchange also suspended support...
CoinTelegraph

Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report

Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF Has Best Month Ever

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) came roaring back in January, notching a partial bounceback from its tumultuous time in 2022. Shares of the exchange traded fund closed out the month at $39.93, a near 28% increase from the end of December, marking its best monthly performance since launching in 2014.
bitcoinist.com

California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution

Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
assetservicingtimes.com

Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund

Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund. Norway-based DNB Asset Management (DNB) has selected Pictet Asset Services (Pictet) to provide custody and fund administration services for its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund. The umbrella fund is a UCITS SICAV and is composed of 17 sub-funds which manage €3...
assetservicingtimes.com

CHIPS remains top of market, TCH report states

The Clearing House (TCH) has released the findings of an independent review into the efficacy of clearing and settlement system CHIPS, conducted by technology firm FNA. The report concludes that CHIPS is “extremely efficient” in its use of liquidity and compares “very favourably” against similar global high-value payment systems. This efficiency allows for liquidity to be used elsewhere, something essential in light of rising rates, TCH says.
fintechfutures.com

Will regulated cryptocurrency become the new fiat currency?

With the collapse of FTX in November 2022 bringing to the forefront the need for regulation in the crypto industry, both policymakers and the financial sector are left asking how a virtual asset, existing only on a borderless blockchain ledger, can be truly regulated. Likewise, if crypto is designed to...

