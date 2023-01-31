ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Man accused of killing Muskegon Heights school board member sent to trial

By Michael Oszust
 4 days ago

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — After hearing testimony from the getaway driver and law enforcement, a judge has decided to send the man charged with murder in the death of a Muskegon Heights school board member to trial.

Glenn Anthony Davis, 61, was bound over to circuit court on Tuesday on open murder and habitual offender charges.

Muskegon Heights school board member shot, killed in home

The charges stem from the shooting death of Julius Muhammad , 53, on Dec. 19. He was shot at his Muskegon Heights home and later died. Muhammad was elected to the Muskegon Heights Board of Education in November 2022.

At the hearing, the court heard from the man who testified he drove Davis to Muhammad’s neighborhood the night of the shooting. He also testified that Davis previously said he had a prior confrontation with Muhammad. A Muskegon Heights Police Department detective said surveillance video helped identify Davis as the suspect.

Suspect charged in Muskegon Heights school board member death

Davis, who has had multiple convictions going back to the 1990s, was arrested on Dec. 22 .

