Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say
A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
Teen, 16, stabbed by his older brother outside Trumbull Mall, police say
TRUMBULL— A Bridgeport resident is in custody after police say he stabbed his 16-year-old brother while the two were leaving the Trumbull Mall Saturday night. Jovanie Hall, 18, of Glen Circle, Bridgeport, was taken into custody at his home a short while after police found his 16-year-old brother with multiple stab wounds at the Trumbull Mall, according to Trumbull Lt. Brian Weir.
Officer injured arresting armed individual possessing narcotics: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A police officer and an armed suspect were both injured during a violent arrest in Waterbury Thursday afternoon. Police said at 3:30 p.m., officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling the downtown area when they received an anonymous complaint about a man openly loading a firearm while causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street.
Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead. Updated: 1 hour ago. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on 1285...
Police: Waterbury convicted felon with loaded gun resisted arrest
Waterbury police arrested a convicted felon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm in public and causing a disturbance Thursday afternoon.
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall
FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
GPD Charge Waterbury Man with Multiple counts of Identity Theft, Forgery, Impersonation
Greenwich Police have made yet another arrest involving a fraudulent retail transaction in the area of Greenwich Avenue. On the morning of Jan 24 several officers responded to a store on a report the fraud was in progress. Plain clothes officers detained and identified a Waterbury man, Steven Charlton Stephenson,...
Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder
A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
One shot on Munson Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
Suspect Killed, Clerk Shot, In East Hartford Store Robbery, Police Say
An alleged suspect was shot and killed while struggling with an employee, who was also shot, during an attempted robbery at a Connecticut store. The incident took place in East Hartford around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Humble & Paid Company at 1285 Main St. According to...
Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation
Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an attempted robbery incident where a store clerk shot and killed one of two suspects, according to police. The incident began on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects in black ski masks entered the Humble & Paid Co. on Main Street. Police stated […]
DNA sample secured from accused baby killer
WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
CT Wife, Mom Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison On Drug Charges: Feds
The wife of an accused drug dealer and mother of a convicted drug dealer will spend the next two years in prison after she admitted to selling drugs for her husband after he was arrested, federal prosecutors in Connecticut announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Maria Maldonado, age 50, of Hartford, p…
Suspected cab riding robber busted
Southington man suspected of being Connecticut’s taxi-cab riding robber has been arrested after police say he held up a gas station, but got only $20.
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Counterfeit Currency Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is turning to the community to assist in helping solve an ongoing investigation involving a female. Bridgeport Police Officer Robert “Bobby” Gregor is heading up the investigation that involves the criminal activity. The activity with the female is for counterfeiting and just recently happened.
Teen arrested after threat found in North Haven High School bathroom
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police arrested a 14-year-old after a threat was found inside a North Haven High School bathroom on Thursday. Police said the North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the school. Out of an abundance of caution, […]
