Shelton, CT

Daily Voice

Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say

A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Teen, 16, stabbed by his older brother outside Trumbull Mall, police say

TRUMBULL— A Bridgeport resident is in custody after police say he stabbed his 16-year-old brother while the two were leaving the Trumbull Mall Saturday night. Jovanie Hall, 18, of Glen Circle, Bridgeport, was taken into custody at his home a short while after police found his 16-year-old brother with multiple stab wounds at the Trumbull Mall, according to Trumbull Lt. Brian Weir.
TRUMBULL, CT
FOX 61

Officer injured arresting armed individual possessing narcotics: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A police officer and an armed suspect were both injured during a violent arrest in Waterbury Thursday afternoon. Police said at 3:30 p.m., officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling the downtown area when they received an anonymous complaint about a man openly loading a firearm while causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street.
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall

FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder

A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

One shot on Munson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation

Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
NORWALK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

DNA sample secured from accused baby killer

WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
NAUGATUCK, CT

