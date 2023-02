Noelle Paufler serves as an assistant professor in the Department of Educational and Organizational Leadership Development, where she teaches and advises doctoral students in the Ed.D. in education systems improvement science. Paufler also serves as a co-director of the LEADERS Center of Excellence, which is designed to positively affect rural and high-poverty schools with higher-than-average teacher turnover.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO