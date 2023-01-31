Earlier this month, the state's Senate Judiciary grilled Hon. Hector LaSalle for hours. He was Gov. Kathy Hochul's pick to become the state's top judge, and if confirmed, he would have been the first Latino judge to preside at that level. But at the end of the hearing, senators voted down advancing LaSalle, the first time any such refusal had taken place. And the fiercest opponents to his confirmation were those from within the governor's own party. Pat Kiernan speaks with the NY1 political team about the unprecedented nature of the vote, the battle among Democrats in Albany and why this repudiation might stand for so much more than LaSalle.

