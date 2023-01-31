Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
New York lawmakers advance measure to seal criminal records
A bill that would seal many criminal records in New York has advanced through a key committee in the state Senate on Tuesday, but its fate this session in Albany remains up in the air. Lawmakers on the state Senate Codes Committee approved the measure, known by its supporters as...
NY1
6 things to watch for in Hochul's budget plan
At noon on Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul will formally start a two-month process that will decide how New York will spend more than $200 billion in taxpayer money over the next year. How this process shakes out will determine how schools, health care, child care, support for the most vulnerable...
NY1
New York business groups fret budget impact
Payroll taxes for companies in the New York City area would rise and the minimum wage would increase alongside inflation as part of the $227 billion budget plan advanced Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The proposal has business organizations in the state on edge as the economy remains on potentially...
NY1
New York climate advocates urge environmentally friendly approach to homebuilding
Climate advocates in New York are cheering Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to create a "cap and invest" program in which polluters' payments go toward expanding renewable energy projects in the state. But at the same time, they are urging that the plan to expand housing by 800,000 units in the...
NY1
What happened to Gov. Kathy Hochul's choice for top judge?
Earlier this month, the state's Senate Judiciary grilled Hon. Hector LaSalle for hours. He was Gov. Kathy Hochul's pick to become the state's top judge, and if confirmed, he would have been the first Latino judge to preside at that level. But at the end of the hearing, senators voted down advancing LaSalle, the first time any such refusal had taken place. And the fiercest opponents to his confirmation were those from within the governor's own party. Pat Kiernan speaks with the NY1 political team about the unprecedented nature of the vote, the battle among Democrats in Albany and why this repudiation might stand for so much more than LaSalle.
NY1
Morning Briefing: 6 things to watch for in Hochul's budget address today; Migrants hold line during hotel standoff with city
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. The morning will start off cloudy, but the clouds will clear heading into the afternoon. It will be breezy at times, and highs will be in the upper 30s. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. 6...
NY1
5 New York counties to receive substance abuse grants
Six substance abuse use and prevention coalitions will be created in five counties in New York state under a $5.25 million plan announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The money will be directed toward tackling addiction in New York and focus on "priority" populations, including people of color, veterans, older people and people with disabilities as well as those who have a history of incarceration.
NY1
Bitter cold blasts the Northeast to end the week
A short-lived but harsh dose of arctic air will cover the Northeast Friday and Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in place for the entire Northeast except for NYC as dangerously cold feels-like temperatures take over. A strong cold front barrels across the Northeast Thursday night into early Friday,...
Comments / 0