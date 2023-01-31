Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
weaa.org
Arctic Blast Sweeps Across Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- An Arctic blast passing through Maryland is bringing frigid temperatures to the region. A Code Blue Extreme Cold advisory is in effect for Baltimore through tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the teens tonight, with wind gusts making it feel like single-digits. Wind chills as low as...
Wbaltv.com
⚠ Dangerous wind chill in single digits into Saturday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. Wind chills will dip to dangerous levels into the beginning of the weekend in Maryland. The winds will drive the overnight low...
Wbaltv.com
Snowmageddon brought more than 4 feet of snow to Maryland in 2010
Back-to-back blizzards left Maryland buried beneath more than 4 feet of snow in 2010. In a typical February, the Baltimore area gets about 8 inches of snow for the entire month. In February 2010, Maryland received more snow than many residents had ever seen or might ever see again in...
First Alert Forecast: Chilling temps slowly rise, winds slow down
BALTIMORE - Maryland set to see improvements in the brisk and breezy conditions as the sun continues to rise, giving temperatures a chance to boost. Sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday with temperature highs reaching the low 30s. It will be warmer Saturday night with mid-20s for overnight lows. A big rebound in temperatures will occur Sunday with most areas reaching 50 degrees by the afternoon. There will be an increase in clouds throughout the day, but it will stay dry through the weekend. Next week will be much warmer. Highs will reach the mid-50s by Tuesday and near 60 by the middle to end of the week. There will be an increase in rain chances beginning Thursday, with the best chances coming later in the week.
First Alert Weather: Morning snow moves through Baltimore area
BALTIMORE - A heads up before you hit the road this morning, snow arrived in the Baltimore area around 2 a.m. and lingered until around 7 a.m., leaving some slick spots to watch out for. A slushy coating of up to 1" hit some areas with most snow only sticking on grassy surfaces. Temperatures are hovering right at freezing or just above.As you travel north and west of the city, expect a light coating on the roads. Travel impacts should be minimal but certainly something to be aware of.Once we're done with the early morning snow, we'll be dry for the rest of the day, Clouds will clear out and make way for some beautiful sunshine but it will still be seasonably chilly.Afternoon temps will top out around 40°.Clouds take over for Thursday ahead of Friday's Arctic Blast!
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
foxbaltimore.com
First measurable snow of the season possible for Baltimore Wednesday morning
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a much colder and moist Tuesday, some wintry weather is now looking likely late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Our next weather-maker will be moving in from the south after midnight Tuesday night after midnight. As overnight temperatures drop to the upper 20s and...
WBOC
Snowflakes Tonight?; Arctic Air Arrives Friday
Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 3:21 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Showers likely and the rain may end with some wet snow flakes around sunrise. A dusting of snow in the grass is possible in northern Delmarva. Low 32-33°. Winds: NE 5-12 mph.
wmar2news
Snowfall totals from our early morning system
After 327 days since our last measurable snowfall at BWI, we have finally broken the streak. The highest totals were in Caroline, Hartford, and Talbot counties. The lowest was in Baltimore City. I wonder if we will see any more totals in February. Stay tuned!. If you saw any totals...
NBC Washington
Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall
February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay. Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.
wmar2news
More winter weather on the way
MARYLAND — Monday was a great day for those warm weather lovers but for the snow fanatics there has only been heartache this month, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. That light comes in the form of an active weather week that just so happens...
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is from the 2021 plunge. Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland...
7 Abandoned Places in Maryland That Will Haunt Your Dreams
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Maryland.
fox5dc.com
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV
WASHINGTON - Here are the closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC for the winter weather impacting the area for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. This story may show up in search results in the future. The frame below will...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Maryland That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Maryland is full of surprises, especially when it comes to these fun facts. From the state’s history, to our small towns, there’s always more to learn. Check out this list of quirky facts about Maryland and see how many are new to you!. Did you know these quirky...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cecil County, MD
Cecil County is located in the northeastern corner of Maryland. It borders the states of Pennsylvania to the north and Delaware to the east. It was named after Cecil Calvert, 2nd Baron Baltimore, the first Proprietor of the Province of Maryland. The region has been an important trading center since...
Liberty Road redevelopment making progress, but not fast enough for residents
With the cold we’re having imagine having to go out and get groceries, yet there are no grocery stores nearby. It’s a real problem for people who live in the Liberty Road corridor.
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials […]
Comments / 0