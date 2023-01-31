ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 4

Related
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 63-year-old man killed in Hardee County crash

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man was killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Hardee County, troopers say. At around 7:14 a.m., the 63-year-old, who is from Sarasota, was driving west on State Road 64 in his SUV as he approached Parnell Road in Zolfo Springs, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County single-vehicle crash kills Orlando man, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florid Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. on Narcoossee Road near Brentwood Drive. According to the crash report, the man was driving a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice. The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed in Osceola County neighborhood

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in a crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash was reported at 5:55 a.m. on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive, east of North Poinciana Boulevard near Lake Cecile. [TRENDING: Become a News...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found shot in neighborhood near Zellwood

ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Friday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said. The shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive off U.S. 441 near Zellwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy