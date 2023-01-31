ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

assetservicingtimes.com

State Street and DekaBank to continue partnership

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s asset management business, Deka Investment, is to continue its partnership with State Street. The agreement extends the partnership, established in 2016, for a further decade. State Street provides back-office investment services to Deka Investment’s more than €280 billion in assets across Germany and Luxembourg. These services...
assetservicingtimes.com

Starlight Capital picks RBC I&TS for fund services

Starlight Capital picks RBC I&TS for fund services. Toronto-based asset manager Starlight Investments Capital (Starlight Capital) has chosen RBC Investor & Treasury Services’ (RBC I&TS’) custody, fund administration and shareholder services. Starlight Capital offers mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, memorandum funds and structured products. A subsidiary of real estate...
assetservicingtimes.com

Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund

Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund. Norway-based DNB Asset Management (DNB) has selected Pictet Asset Services (Pictet) to provide custody and fund administration services for its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund. The umbrella fund is a UCITS SICAV and is composed of 17 sub-funds which manage €3...
Benzinga

Red Oak Capital Launches Hybrid Fund For Commercial Real Estate Debt

Red Oak Capital Holdings is offering a hybrid fund that allows it to take in both qualified and taxable investments. Red Oak Capital Fund VI, qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is divided into two products: a bond offering and preferred units offering that will focus on U.S. senior-secured, small-balance-sheet real estate debt investments in primary and secondary markets.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Benzinga

America's $31 Trillion Debt Is Getting Dangerous As Yearly Interest Crosses $500 Billion Mark

Rampant spending at the federal level is causing the national debt to skyrocket. Rising interest rates mean payments on the national debt are becoming a massive burden. The Federal Reserve has been the primary focus of the markets following the 2020 COVID-19 market crash, as generous spending bills have resulted in a massive increase in the overall money supply. To combat this, the Fed has continually increased interest rates to combat rising inflation. While this has been mildly successful, with inflation only rising 6.5% in December, it poses an entirely new challenge.
Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

Warren Buffett values companies that can provide strong long-term growth, and Apple has more than delivered since his investment in 2016. Over the last five years, Apple's revenue and operating income skyrocketed by over 45%. The company may be in for a challenging 2023, but that doesn't dampen its long-term...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

Dow Inc.'s free cash flow and buybacks create value for shareholders. Watsco will face challenges in 2023, but its long-term growth prospects look good. NextEra Energy Partners is a market-beating utility stock that offers an attractive 4.3% forward yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
monitordaily.com

BMO Completes Acquisition of Bank of the West

BMO Financial Group, and its subsidiaries BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank, completed the acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas. BMO’s acquisition of Bank of the West brings nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO and extends its banking presence through more than 500 additional branches and commercial and wealth offices in the United States.
fintechnexus.com

Arc launches Yield to support startups during rate hikes

Yesterday, Feb. 1, 2023, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced yet another rate hike, making it the eighth increase since March 2022. While the interest rate was only marginally raised, a quarter of a percentage point, Powell expects to implement further raises shortly. Although rate increases are seldom a...

