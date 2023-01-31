Rampant spending at the federal level is causing the national debt to skyrocket. Rising interest rates mean payments on the national debt are becoming a massive burden. The Federal Reserve has been the primary focus of the markets following the 2020 COVID-19 market crash, as generous spending bills have resulted in a massive increase in the overall money supply. To combat this, the Fed has continually increased interest rates to combat rising inflation. While this has been mildly successful, with inflation only rising 6.5% in December, it poses an entirely new challenge.

2 DAYS AGO