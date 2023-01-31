Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond sinks 35% after the retailer says it lacks funds to pay debts and receives a default notice from JPMorgan
Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged Thursday after a fresh warning about its struggling financial condition. The struggling housewares retailer said it lacked funds to pay down debt, and JPMorgan said it was in loan default. Bed Bath & Beyond has already said it may have to file for bankruptcy.
assetservicingtimes.com
State Street and DekaBank to continue partnership
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s asset management business, Deka Investment, is to continue its partnership with State Street. The agreement extends the partnership, established in 2016, for a further decade. State Street provides back-office investment services to Deka Investment’s more than €280 billion in assets across Germany and Luxembourg. These services...
assetservicingtimes.com
Starlight Capital picks RBC I&TS for fund services
Starlight Capital picks RBC I&TS for fund services. Toronto-based asset manager Starlight Investments Capital (Starlight Capital) has chosen RBC Investor & Treasury Services’ (RBC I&TS’) custody, fund administration and shareholder services. Starlight Capital offers mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, memorandum funds and structured products. A subsidiary of real estate...
assetservicingtimes.com
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund. Norway-based DNB Asset Management (DNB) has selected Pictet Asset Services (Pictet) to provide custody and fund administration services for its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund. The umbrella fund is a UCITS SICAV and is composed of 17 sub-funds which manage €3...
Red Oak Capital Launches Hybrid Fund For Commercial Real Estate Debt
Red Oak Capital Holdings is offering a hybrid fund that allows it to take in both qualified and taxable investments. Red Oak Capital Fund VI, qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is divided into two products: a bond offering and preferred units offering that will focus on U.S. senior-secured, small-balance-sheet real estate debt investments in primary and secondary markets.
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
This trio of growth stocks still offers a lot of potential.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Twitter makes first interest payment on Musk buyout debt - Bloomberg News
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has made its first interest payment under Elon Musk after the billionaire took the social media company private last year using about $12.5 billion of debt, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks
These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.
1 Potentially Explosive Warren Buffett Stock Down 62% to Buy
Snowflake is an unusual Buffett-backed stock that could crush the market over the next decade.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
3 Dividend Kings to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
These Dividend Kings have increased dividends consecutively for 55 years or more and look hugely compelling right now.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Increasing dividends can be sweet, like honey.
America's $31 Trillion Debt Is Getting Dangerous As Yearly Interest Crosses $500 Billion Mark
Rampant spending at the federal level is causing the national debt to skyrocket. Rising interest rates mean payments on the national debt are becoming a massive burden. The Federal Reserve has been the primary focus of the markets following the 2020 COVID-19 market crash, as generous spending bills have resulted in a massive increase in the overall money supply. To combat this, the Fed has continually increased interest rates to combat rising inflation. While this has been mildly successful, with inflation only rising 6.5% in December, it poses an entirely new challenge.
Motley Fool
1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
Warren Buffett values companies that can provide strong long-term growth, and Apple has more than delivered since his investment in 2016. Over the last five years, Apple's revenue and operating income skyrocketed by over 45%. The company may be in for a challenging 2023, but that doesn't dampen its long-term...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
Dow Inc.'s free cash flow and buybacks create value for shareholders. Watsco will face challenges in 2023, but its long-term growth prospects look good. NextEra Energy Partners is a market-beating utility stock that offers an attractive 4.3% forward yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
The rural lifestyle is becoming attractive to more Americans.
An under-the-radar economic indicator is flashing a warning not seen since the 2008 financial crisis
Demand for cardboard boxes has dropped to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. Cardboard boxes are seen as an under-the-radar economic indicator as they are crucial to ecommerce. US box shipments fell 8.4% in the fourth quarter as consumer spending slows down. An under-the-radar economic indicator is flashing...
monitordaily.com
BMO Completes Acquisition of Bank of the West
BMO Financial Group, and its subsidiaries BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank, completed the acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas. BMO’s acquisition of Bank of the West brings nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO and extends its banking presence through more than 500 additional branches and commercial and wealth offices in the United States.
fintechnexus.com
Arc launches Yield to support startups during rate hikes
Yesterday, Feb. 1, 2023, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced yet another rate hike, making it the eighth increase since March 2022. While the interest rate was only marginally raised, a quarter of a percentage point, Powell expects to implement further raises shortly. Although rate increases are seldom a...
