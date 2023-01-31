Read full article on original website
Kraken Retreats: Crypto Exchange Shuts Abu Dhabi Office, Cuts Workforce
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken closed its Abu Dhabi office less than a year after obtaining a local license as part of its ongoing retrenchment efforts. The company reportedly laid off most of its team focused on the Middle East and North Africa, affecting around eight employees. The exchange also suspended support...
ambcrypto.com
Twitter: Elon Musk reportedly plans to build crypto functionality to payments service
Elon Musk’s Twitter plans on bringing payment services that could add support to crypto. Dogecoin registered a rise in its value following the report. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s go-t0 cryptocurrency, has seen a rise in its value over developments happening at Twitter. According to a report by Financial Times, Twitter has been designing software to bring in payments service on the platform. And, this platform could extend support to crypto.
nftevening.com
ToastPunk Launches Crypto Toast and Becomes a Binance Partner
Crypto Toast, an automated $ETH buying and selling dapp, hit the market in January 2023 and captured Binance’s attention. After close to a year of testing and development, ToastPunk NFTs holders can now enjoy “plugging-in” their NFT coupled with $BUSD in their own Binance account. Users can accrue 0.8-1.2% daily returns from automatic crypto trades made by the proprietary Crypto Toast algorithm.
assetservicingtimes.com
Standish launches depositary services in Luxembourg
Standish launches depositary services in Luxembourg. Standish Management, provider of fund administration services to alternative capital funds, has launched depositary services through its Luxembourg subsidiary Standish Management (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l. Standish made its depositary services operational after receiving authorisation from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), which oversees Luxembourg’s...
Augusta Free Press
5 New Cryptocurrency Coin Launches That Will Explode in 2023
It is well known that investing in presale coins before they are launched on exchange is the best way to earn positive returns in the crypto market. But in the sea of new projects emerging each day, it is hard to find the projects that will be the next big thing. However, we’ve researched and picked some of the new projects we believe will explode in 2023:
fintechfutures.com
US payments platform Moov lands $45m Series B
Moov, an open source platform enabling users to integrate payments into their products, has raised $45 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Commerce Ventures and saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Visa and Sorenson Ventures. Announcing Moov’s $45 million Series B, the firm’s co-founder...
blockchain.news
U.K. Treasury Proposes Ambitious Crypto Regulations
His Majesty's Treasury has finally released a long-awaited consultation document in preparation for the imminent regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom. The comprehensive paper, which is 80 pages long, covers a wide variety of subjects, ranging from the challenges posed by algorithmic stablecoins to the concept of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and initial coin offers (ICOs).
assetservicingtimes.com
Proxymity collaborates with FIS to launch new proxy voting service
Proxymity collaborates with FIS to launch new proxy voting service. Digital investor communication platform Proxymity has partnered with solutions provider FIS to launch ‘FIS Proxy Voting by Proxymity’. The new solution has been introduced to help clients fulfil their ESG goals and Shareholder Rights Directive II (SRD II)...
assetservicingtimes.com
CHIPS remains top of market, TCH report states
The Clearing House (TCH) has released the findings of an independent review into the efficacy of clearing and settlement system CHIPS, conducted by technology firm FNA. The report concludes that CHIPS is “extremely efficient” in its use of liquidity and compares “very favourably” against similar global high-value payment systems. This efficiency allows for liquidity to be used elsewhere, something essential in light of rising rates, TCH says.
OpenAI to Offer ChatGPT Subscription Plan for $20 a Month
The company plans to continue offering a free version of the chatbot that limits service to users during peak usage times.
furninfo.com
Dovetail Furniture Launches Newly Revamped Website
Lifestyle wholesaler Dovetail Furniture recently announced the launch of its new website at www.dovetailhome.com. The company says that the site has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality allowing customers to shop the full product catalog. “We are excited to announce the launch of Dovetail’s...
theblock.co
ZenGo proposes solution to tackle offline signature exploits with EIP-6384
ZenGo proposed a solution to the problem of offline signature exploits, which has led to the theft of NFTs and funds over the last few years. The proposed solution, known as EIP-6384, aims to convert offline signatures used in decentralized apps into human-readable information. ZenGo, a crypto security and wallet...
ffnews.com
Airswift Technology and Cloud Payments Partner to Enable Instant Access to Crypto with VISA and MasterCard
Airswift Technology Limited, a leading Web3.0 native payment company, and Cloud Payments, a digital payments and banking technology platform provider have joined forces to enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale using VISA and MasterCard payment methods. The collaboration will simplify crypto-based purchases by providing crypto...
todaynftnews.com
Coinbase NFT taking a break to develop tools and technologies
Coinbase NFT marketplace is discontinuing to evolve in more tools. Since its launch last year, Coinbase NFT has now seen approximately $7.34 million in total transactions. The marketplace generated only $106 in the last 24 hours. The Coinbase NFT platform is still not working well enough. Coinbase NFT said on...
theblock.co
Scam prevention firm Web3 Builders expands API to marketplaces, wallets, exchanges
Crypto security firm Web3 Builders has launched five new crypto scam-preventing APIs, which announce malicious web3 transactions before they occur. Interest in these products increased after the million-dollar hack of Moonbirds and Proof Collective founder Kevin Rose. Crypto security firm Web3 Builders released five new APIs designed to prevent financial...
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
cryptoslate.com
HSBC seeking new product director to steer tokenization efforts
HSBC announced Jan. 30 that it is looking to hire a product director to spearhead its new “tokenization efforts.”. According to the job posting, the new role will be responsible for envisioning and executing HSBC’s tokenization strategy, as well as navigating the regulatory environment. The move is a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech P97 Networks, Visa to Enhance Mobile Payment Capabilities for C-Store Industry
P97 Networks, a connected commerce, mobile payments, and mobility services provider, announced that it is teaming up with Visa to deploy its token technology. This collaboration will “help reduce friction with in-car payments, enable EV charging payments across public networks, and further accelerate mobile payment innovation and acceptance.”. The...
disruptmagazine.com
TurnCoin Ltd. Goes Live: Blockchain-based Company Raises $70 Million with the Help of INX Digital Company
Today, blockchain-based company TurnCoin, Ltd. announced that it has selected INX Digital Company, Inc. to facilitate the primary capital raise of $70 million that it plans to undertake. The INX Digital Company is a broker-dealer and an inter-dealer broker that provides the first and only fully-regulated, end-to-end platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered and exempt security tokens as well as cryptocurrencies. This platform was developed by the INX Digital Company. The primary capital raise is open to participation from 2,000 potentially accredited investors based in the United States and from any and all investors based outside of the United States, including retail and institutional investors.
theblock.co
The UK finally reveals plan to regulate crypto trading and lending
A new consultation from the Treasury lays out guidelines for regulating crypto activities like investing and trading. The UK’s crypto industry generally welcomes the move and is getting ready to engage with lawmakers. The UK government introduced a new crypto regulatory framework via a consultation paper published by the...
