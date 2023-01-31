Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
Bombtrack Beyond ALloy & SUS Adventure Gravel Bikes, plus AXS Hook EXT & Apex Arise
Last summer we got a sneak peek at Bombtrack's latest Beyond Sus steel bikepacking adventure bike with the addition of some RockShox front SUSpension, but now it gets a more affordable aluminum version too. Plus, as a mid-season update, two of their most popular & versatile bikes get solid new SRAM builds…
Bikerumor
Ritchey WCS Gravel Grips Bring Light, Comfy Neoprene Grip to Drop Bars
Ritchey Logic's new lightweight neoprene WCS Gravel Grips are the latest to mix up classic mountain bike grips with extended slide-on track bike drop bar grips for off-road riding. No more double wrapping your drops for better vibration damping, just slide on some WCS Gravel Grips for more comfort and control in any conditions…
Bikerumor
State Bicycle Co. is Undefeated with First-Ever Carbon Disc Road Frame
State Bicycle Co, the iconic brand that continues to offer value-packed bicycles like the 4130 Steel collab, and the Black Lable Allroad bike, have dropped their first-ever carbon fiber frameset –the Undefeated Carbon Disc Road Frame.
Bikerumor
Velo Hops on Year of the Rabbit w/ Limited Edition Revo Saddle
Velo Enterprise Co. has been introducing a limited edition Chinese Zodiac saddle every year, starting back in 2015. The Taiwanese saddle master is keeping the tradition going with the release of the Limited Edition Year of the Rabbit version of their Angel Revo saddle.
Bikerumor
Updated Ventum GS1 Review: A Ready, Set, Gravel Race Machine
Ventum is quickly becoming a household name for those in the drop bar scene. The brand started with slick, aerodynamic road bikes and, in 2020, moved towards the gravel side of life with its first gravel offering, the impressive GS1.
Bikerumor
Litespeed Arenberg classic road bike returns more affordable and capable
Named after the Arenberg forest alongside the Paris-Roubaix course, the Litespeed Arenberg returns to the line with more approachable geometry and bigger tire clearance. The frame is 3/2.5 titanium and made in their Tennessee factory. Compared...
Bikerumor
Esker Updates Hayduke 29er Hardtail to Make It Better for Bikepacking
Hayduke Lives…on, as Big Sky Country's, Esker Cycles announces the next generation of their iconic Hayduke mountain bike. The Hayduke is a versatile hardtail that's ready for any adventure, mayhem, or monkey wrench you may throw at it.
Bikerumor
Spotted: Is This a New XC Suspension Fork & Shock From Ohlins?
If you've been following the world cross-country mountain bike scene, you'll notice some team movement this year. Former World Champion Jordan Sarrou announced in November that he is leaving Specialized Factory Racing. We found...
Bikerumor
Video: First Look at the New Ventum GS1 Gravel Race Bike
BikeRumor's Racing Tech Editor Jordan Villella looks at the updated Ventum GS1 gravel bike. The new GS1 boasts an updated geometry for better stability on gravel roads with an extra 10mm in the overall wheelbase. For those looking for more tire (or mud) clearance, the GS1 now fits up to 48mm tires with some room to spare.
Bikerumor
Festka’s 5 Most Popular Custom Carbon Gravel & Road Bikes of 2022
At the start of every year, Czech handmade custom bike builder Festka looks back at their most popular bike builds of the past 12 months. And for 2022, the traditionally road-focused builder leans more towards gravel with their Scout & Rover models edging out the Scalatore & Spectre for the To-5 spots with the most likes on social media.
